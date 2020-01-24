THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, JAN. 24, 2020

Vancouver Canucks
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 40 Elias Pettersson 49 21 30 51 7 12 7 0 5 124 .169
F 9 J.T. Miller 49 17 29 46 5 34 7 0 2 120 .142
F 6 Brock Boeser 49 16 27 43 5 14 5 0 3 152 .105
F 53 Bo Horvat 49 16 26 42 -3 12 7 0 1 127 .126
F 70 Tanner Pearson 49 14 23 37 5 22 3 2 2 123 .114
D 43 Quinn Hughes 48 5 29 34 -8 12 3 0 1 89 .056
F 18 Jake Virtanen 49 14 14 28 -1 24 3 0 5 100 .140
D 23 Alexander Edler 39 4 17 21 7 52 1 0 1 81 .049
F 88 Adam Gaudette 39 8 13 21 -5 12 4 0 1 51 .157
F 17 Josh Leivo 36 7 12 19 0 4 0 0 0 69 .101
D 57 Tyler Myers 49 4 11 15 0 26 1 1 1 102 .039
D 8 Christopher Tanev 49 2 12 14 3 28 0 0 1 33 .061
D 51 Troy Stecher 49 3 6 9 7 26 0 0 0 55 .055
F 21 Loui Eriksson 30 5 3 8 4 8 0 0 0 34 .147
F 26 Antoine Roussel 21 5 3 8 -1 23 0 0 0 27 .185
F 20 Brandon Sutter 24 5 3 8 3 19 0 0 0 48 .104
D 4 Jordie Benn 38 0 6 6 -5 17 0 0 0 50 .000
F 79 Micheal Ferland 14 1 4 5 -3 7 0 0 0 15 .067
F 64 Tyler Motte 22 3 2 5 -4 10 0 0 0 26 .115
F 59 Tim Schaller 45 4 1 5 -12 14 0 1 0 45 .089
F 83 Jay Beagle 40 1 3 4 -9 24 0 1 1 36 .028
F 47 Sven Baertschi 6 0 2 2 -2 4 0 0 0 7 .000
D 5 Oscar Fantenberg 21 1 1 2 -3 6 0 0 0 25 .040
F 44 Tyler Graovac 8 2 0 2 -2 2 2 0 0 5 .400
F 71 Zack MacEwen 8 1 1 2 3 2 0 0 0 3 .333
D 56 Guillaume Brisebois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 63 Jalen Chatfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 77 Nikolay Goldobin 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 29 Ashton Sautner 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
TEAM TOTALS 49 159 278 437 -9 432 43 5 24 1548 .103
OPPONENT TOTALS 49 148 262 410 -11 456 31 4 21 1587 .093

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
25 Jacob Markstrom 34 2011 2.71 18 13 3 1 91 1081 0.916 0 0 2
35 Thatcher Demko 16 921 3.06 9 5 1 0 47 490 0.904 0 0 0
75 Michael DiPietro 1 8 7.5 0 0 0 0 1 7 0.857 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 49 2971 2.84 27 18 4 1 139 1578 .907 159 278 432
OPPONENT TOTALS 49 2971 3.06 22 21 6 3 150 1539 .897 148 262 456