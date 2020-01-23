https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/Vancouver-Canucks-Stax-14998154.php
Vancouver Canucks Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, JAN. 23, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|40
|Elias Pettersson
|49
|21
|30
|51
|7
|12
|7
|0
|5
|124
|.169
|F
|9
|J.T. Miller
|49
|17
|29
|46
|5
|34
|7
|0
|2
|120
|.142
|F
|6
|Brock Boeser
|49
|16
|27
|43
|5
|14
|5
|0
|3
|152
|.105
|F
|53
|Bo Horvat
|49
|16
|26
|42
|-3
|12
|7
|0
|1
|127
|.126
|F
|70
|Tanner Pearson
|49
|14
|23
|37
|5
|22
|3
|2
|2
|123
|.114
|D
|43
|Quinn Hughes
|48
|5
|29
|34
|-8
|12
|3
|0
|1
|89
|.056
|F
|18
|Jake Virtanen
|49
|14
|14
|28
|-1
|24
|3
|0
|5
|100
|.140
|D
|23
|Alexander Edler
|39
|4
|17
|21
|7
|52
|1
|0
|1
|81
|.049
|F
|88
|Adam Gaudette
|39
|8
|13
|21
|-5
|12
|4
|0
|1
|51
|.157
|F
|17
|Josh Leivo
|36
|7
|12
|19
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|69
|.101
|D
|57
|Tyler Myers
|49
|4
|11
|15
|0
|26
|1
|1
|1
|102
|.039
|D
|8
|Christopher Tanev
|49
|2
|12
|14
|3
|28
|0
|0
|1
|33
|.061
|D
|51
|Troy Stecher
|49
|3
|6
|9
|7
|26
|0
|0
|0
|55
|.055
|F
|21
|Loui Eriksson
|30
|5
|3
|8
|4
|8
|0
|0
|0
|34
|.147
|F
|26
|Antoine Roussel
|21
|5
|3
|8
|-1
|23
|0
|0
|0
|27
|.185
|F
|20
|Brandon Sutter
|24
|5
|3
|8
|3
|19
|0
|0
|0
|48
|.104
|D
|4
|Jordie Benn
|38
|0
|6
|6
|-5
|17
|0
|0
|0
|50
|.000
|F
|79
|Micheal Ferland
|14
|1
|4
|5
|-3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.067
|F
|64
|Tyler Motte
|22
|3
|2
|5
|-4
|10
|0
|0
|0
|26
|.115
|F
|59
|Tim Schaller
|45
|4
|1
|5
|-12
|14
|0
|1
|0
|45
|.089
|F
|83
|Jay Beagle
|40
|1
|3
|4
|-9
|24
|0
|1
|1
|36
|.028
|F
|47
|Sven Baertschi
|6
|0
|2
|2
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.000
|D
|5
|Oscar Fantenberg
|21
|1
|1
|2
|-3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|25
|.040
|F
|44
|Tyler Graovac
|8
|2
|0
|2
|-2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|.400
|F
|71
|Zack MacEwen
|8
|1
|1
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.333
|D
|56
|Guillaume Brisebois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|63
|Jalen Chatfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|77
|Nikolay Goldobin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|29
|Ashton Sautner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|49
|159
|278
|437
|-9
|432
|43
|5
|24
|1548
|.103
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|49
|148
|262
|410
|-11
|456
|31
|4
|21
|1587
|.093
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|25
|Jacob Markstrom
|34
|2011
|2.71
|18
|13
|3
|1
|91
|1081
|0.916
|0
|0
|2
|35
|Thatcher Demko
|16
|921
|3.06
|9
|5
|1
|0
|47
|490
|0.904
|0
|0
|0
|75
|Michael DiPietro
|1
|8
|7.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0.857
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|49
|2971
|2.84
|27
|18
|4
|1
|139
|1578
|.907
|159
|278
|432
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|49
|2971
|3.06
|22
|21
|6
|3
|150
|1539
|.897
|148
|262
|456
