Vancouver Canucks Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, JAN. 17, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|40
|Elias Pettersson
|48
|21
|29
|50
|7
|12
|7
|0
|5
|124
|.169
|F
|9
|J.T. Miller
|48
|16
|29
|45
|5
|34
|7
|0
|2
|117
|.137
|F
|6
|Brock Boeser
|48
|16
|27
|43
|4
|14
|5
|0
|3
|149
|.107
|F
|53
|Bo Horvat
|48
|16
|25
|41
|-4
|12
|7
|0
|1
|126
|.127
|F
|70
|Tanner Pearson
|48
|13
|22
|35
|4
|20
|2
|2
|1
|119
|.109
|D
|43
|Quinn Hughes
|47
|4
|29
|33
|-9
|12
|3
|0
|1
|86
|.047
|F
|18
|Jake Virtanen
|48
|14
|12
|26
|-1
|24
|3
|0
|5
|96
|.146
|D
|23
|Alexander Edler
|38
|4
|17
|21
|7
|40
|1
|0
|1
|78
|.051
|F
|88
|Adam Gaudette
|38
|8
|11
|19
|-6
|12
|4
|0
|1
|48
|.167
|F
|17
|Josh Leivo
|36
|7
|12
|19
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|69
|.101
|D
|57
|Tyler Myers
|48
|4
|11
|15
|-1
|26
|1
|1
|1
|98
|.041
|D
|8
|Christopher Tanev
|48
|2
|12
|14
|3
|16
|0
|0
|1
|32
|.063
|D
|51
|Troy Stecher
|48
|3
|6
|9
|6
|26
|0
|0
|0
|55
|.055
|F
|20
|Brandon Sutter
|23
|5
|3
|8
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|46
|.109
|F
|21
|Loui Eriksson
|29
|4
|3
|7
|3
|8
|0
|0
|0
|31
|.129
|F
|26
|Antoine Roussel
|20
|5
|2
|7
|-2
|23
|0
|0
|0
|25
|.200
|D
|4
|Jordie Benn
|38
|0
|6
|6
|-5
|17
|0
|0
|0
|50
|.000
|F
|79
|Micheal Ferland
|14
|1
|4
|5
|-3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.067
|F
|64
|Tyler Motte
|21
|3
|2
|5
|-4
|10
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.130
|F
|59
|Tim Schaller
|45
|4
|1
|5
|-12
|14
|0
|1
|0
|45
|.089
|F
|83
|Jay Beagle
|39
|1
|3
|4
|-9
|24
|0
|1
|1
|36
|.028
|F
|47
|Sven Baertschi
|6
|0
|2
|2
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.000
|D
|5
|Oscar Fantenberg
|20
|1
|1
|2
|-4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|25
|.040
|F
|44
|Tyler Graovac
|8
|2
|0
|2
|-2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|.400
|F
|71
|Zack MacEwen
|8
|1
|1
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.333
|D
|56
|Guillaume Brisebois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|63
|Jalen Chatfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|77
|Nikolay Goldobin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|29
|Ashton Sautner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|48
|155
|270
|425
|-19
|394
|42
|5
|23
|1509
|.103
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|48
|147
|260
|407
|-1
|420
|31
|4
|21
|1569
|.094
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|25
|Jacob Markstrom
|34
|2011
|2.71
|18
|13
|3
|1
|91
|1081
|0.916
|0
|0
|2
|35
|Thatcher Demko
|15
|861
|3.21
|8
|5
|1
|0
|46
|472
|0.903
|0
|0
|0
|75
|Michael DiPietro
|1
|8
|7.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0.857
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|48
|2911
|2.88
|26
|18
|4
|1
|138
|1560
|.906
|155
|270
|394
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|48
|2911
|3.04
|22
|20
|6
|3
|146
|1500
|.897
|147
|260
|420
