THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, JAN. 17, 2020

Vancouver Canucks
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 40 Elias Pettersson 48 21 29 50 7 12 7 0 5 124 .169
F 9 J.T. Miller 48 16 29 45 5 34 7 0 2 117 .137
F 6 Brock Boeser 48 16 27 43 4 14 5 0 3 149 .107
F 53 Bo Horvat 48 16 25 41 -4 12 7 0 1 126 .127
F 70 Tanner Pearson 48 13 22 35 4 20 2 2 1 119 .109
D 43 Quinn Hughes 47 4 29 33 -9 12 3 0 1 86 .047
F 18 Jake Virtanen 48 14 12 26 -1 24 3 0 5 96 .146
D 23 Alexander Edler 38 4 17 21 7 40 1 0 1 78 .051
F 88 Adam Gaudette 38 8 11 19 -6 12 4 0 1 48 .167
F 17 Josh Leivo 36 7 12 19 0 4 0 0 0 69 .101
D 57 Tyler Myers 48 4 11 15 -1 26 1 1 1 98 .041
D 8 Christopher Tanev 48 2 12 14 3 16 0 0 1 32 .063
D 51 Troy Stecher 48 3 6 9 6 26 0 0 0 55 .055
F 20 Brandon Sutter 23 5 3 8 3 7 0 0 0 46 .109
F 21 Loui Eriksson 29 4 3 7 3 8 0 0 0 31 .129
F 26 Antoine Roussel 20 5 2 7 -2 23 0 0 0 25 .200
D 4 Jordie Benn 38 0 6 6 -5 17 0 0 0 50 .000
F 79 Micheal Ferland 14 1 4 5 -3 7 0 0 0 15 .067
F 64 Tyler Motte 21 3 2 5 -4 10 0 0 0 23 .130
F 59 Tim Schaller 45 4 1 5 -12 14 0 1 0 45 .089
F 83 Jay Beagle 39 1 3 4 -9 24 0 1 1 36 .028
F 47 Sven Baertschi 6 0 2 2 -2 4 0 0 0 7 .000
D 5 Oscar Fantenberg 20 1 1 2 -4 6 0 0 0 25 .040
F 44 Tyler Graovac 8 2 0 2 -2 2 2 0 0 5 .400
F 71 Zack MacEwen 8 1 1 2 3 2 0 0 0 3 .333
D 56 Guillaume Brisebois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 63 Jalen Chatfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 77 Nikolay Goldobin 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 29 Ashton Sautner 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
TEAM TOTALS 48 155 270 425 -19 394 42 5 23 1509 .103
OPPONENT TOTALS 48 147 260 407 -1 420 31 4 21 1569 .094

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
25 Jacob Markstrom 34 2011 2.71 18 13 3 1 91 1081 0.916 0 0 2
35 Thatcher Demko 15 861 3.21 8 5 1 0 46 472 0.903 0 0 0
75 Michael DiPietro 1 8 7.5 0 0 0 0 1 7 0.857 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 48 2911 2.88 26 18 4 1 138 1560 .906 155 270 394
OPPONENT TOTALS 48 2911 3.04 22 20 6 3 146 1500 .897 147 260 420