THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, JAN. 16, 2020

Vancouver Canucks
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 40 Elias Pettersson 47 21 27 48 6 12 7 0 5 122 .172
F 9 J.T. Miller 47 16 28 44 4 34 7 0 2 115 .139
F 6 Brock Boeser 47 16 27 43 5 14 5 0 3 146 .110
F 53 Bo Horvat 47 15 25 40 -5 12 6 0 1 123 .122
F 70 Tanner Pearson 47 12 22 34 3 20 2 2 1 116 .103
D 43 Quinn Hughes 46 4 28 32 -9 12 3 0 1 86 .047
F 18 Jake Virtanen 47 13 12 25 -2 24 3 0 4 94 .138
D 23 Alexander Edler 37 4 16 20 5 40 1 0 1 78 .051
F 88 Adam Gaudette 37 8 11 19 -5 12 4 0 1 48 .167
F 17 Josh Leivo 36 7 12 19 0 4 0 0 0 69 .101
D 57 Tyler Myers 47 4 11 15 0 26 1 1 1 96 .042
D 8 Christopher Tanev 47 2 12 14 2 16 0 0 1 31 .065
D 51 Troy Stecher 47 3 6 9 5 26 0 0 0 55 .055
F 20 Brandon Sutter 22 5 3 8 3 7 0 0 0 44 .114
F 26 Antoine Roussel 19 5 2 7 -1 23 0 0 0 24 .208
D 4 Jordie Benn 38 0 6 6 -5 17 0 0 0 50 .000
F 21 Loui Eriksson 28 4 2 6 2 8 0 0 0 30 .133
F 79 Micheal Ferland 14 1 4 5 -3 7 0 0 0 15 .067
F 64 Tyler Motte 20 3 2 5 -4 8 0 0 0 22 .136
F 59 Tim Schaller 45 4 1 5 -12 14 0 1 0 45 .089
F 83 Jay Beagle 38 1 3 4 -9 24 0 1 1 36 .028
F 47 Sven Baertschi 6 0 2 2 -2 4 0 0 0 7 .000
D 5 Oscar Fantenberg 19 1 1 2 -3 4 0 0 0 23 .043
F 44 Tyler Graovac 8 2 0 2 -2 2 2 0 0 5 .400
F 71 Zack MacEwen 8 1 1 2 3 2 0 0 0 3 .333
D 56 Guillaume Brisebois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 63 Jalen Chatfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 77 Nikolay Goldobin 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 29 Ashton Sautner 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
TEAM TOTALS 47 152 264 416 -24 390 41 5 22 1484 .102
OPPONENT TOTALS 47 146 258 404 5 416 31 4 21 1534 .095

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
25 Jacob Markstrom 33 1951 2.77 17 13 3 1 90 1046 0.914 0 0 2
35 Thatcher Demko 15 861 3.21 8 5 1 0 46 472 0.903 0 0 0
75 Michael DiPietro 1 8 7.5 0 0 0 0 1 7 0.857 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 47 2851 2.91 25 18 4 1 137 1525 .905 152 264 390
OPPONENT TOTALS 47 2851 3.06 22 19 6 3 144 1476 .898 146 258 416