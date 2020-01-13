https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/Vancouver-Canucks-Stax-14971011.php
Vancouver Canucks Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, JAN. 13, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|40
|Elias Pettersson
|46
|21
|27
|48
|6
|12
|7
|0
|5
|117
|.179
|F
|9
|J.T. Miller
|46
|16
|28
|44
|4
|34
|7
|0
|2
|114
|.140
|F
|6
|Brock Boeser
|46
|16
|27
|43
|5
|14
|5
|0
|3
|141
|.113
|F
|53
|Bo Horvat
|46
|15
|25
|40
|-3
|12
|6
|0
|1
|122
|.123
|F
|70
|Tanner Pearson
|46
|12
|22
|34
|5
|18
|2
|2
|1
|113
|.106
|D
|43
|Quinn Hughes
|45
|4
|28
|32
|-7
|10
|3
|0
|1
|83
|.048
|F
|18
|Jake Virtanen
|46
|13
|12
|25
|-1
|24
|3
|0
|4
|89
|.146
|D
|23
|Alexander Edler
|36
|4
|16
|20
|7
|40
|1
|0
|1
|75
|.053
|F
|88
|Adam Gaudette
|36
|8
|11
|19
|-3
|12
|4
|0
|1
|46
|.174
|F
|17
|Josh Leivo
|36
|7
|12
|19
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|69
|.101
|D
|57
|Tyler Myers
|46
|4
|11
|15
|0
|26
|1
|1
|1
|91
|.044
|D
|8
|Christopher Tanev
|46
|2
|12
|14
|3
|14
|0
|0
|1
|31
|.065
|D
|51
|Troy Stecher
|46
|3
|6
|9
|6
|26
|0
|0
|0
|51
|.059
|F
|20
|Brandon Sutter
|22
|5
|3
|8
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|44
|.114
|F
|26
|Antoine Roussel
|18
|5
|2
|7
|1
|23
|0
|0
|0
|24
|.208
|D
|4
|Jordie Benn
|38
|0
|6
|6
|-5
|17
|0
|0
|0
|50
|.000
|F
|21
|Loui Eriksson
|27
|4
|2
|6
|3
|8
|0
|0
|0
|28
|.143
|F
|79
|Micheal Ferland
|14
|1
|4
|5
|-3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.067
|F
|64
|Tyler Motte
|19
|3
|2
|5
|-4
|8
|0
|0
|0
|21
|.143
|F
|59
|Tim Schaller
|44
|4
|1
|5
|-12
|14
|0
|1
|0
|45
|.089
|F
|83
|Jay Beagle
|37
|1
|3
|4
|-9
|24
|0
|1
|1
|35
|.029
|F
|47
|Sven Baertschi
|6
|0
|2
|2
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.000
|D
|5
|Oscar Fantenberg
|18
|1
|1
|2
|-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.043
|F
|44
|Tyler Graovac
|8
|2
|0
|2
|-2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|.400
|F
|71
|Zack MacEwen
|8
|1
|1
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.333
|D
|56
|Guillaume Brisebois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|63
|Jalen Chatfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|77
|Nikolay Goldobin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|29
|Ashton Sautner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|46
|152
|264
|416
|-8
|384
|41
|5
|22
|1443
|.105
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|46
|142
|250
|392
|-10
|408
|30
|4
|20
|1509
|.094
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|25
|Jacob Markstrom
|32
|1894
|2.76
|17
|12
|3
|1
|87
|1022
|0.915
|0
|0
|2
|35
|Thatcher Demko
|15
|861
|3.21
|8
|5
|1
|0
|46
|472
|0.903
|0
|0
|0
|75
|Michael DiPietro
|1
|8
|7.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0.857
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|46
|2791
|2.91
|25
|17
|4
|1
|134
|1501
|.906
|152
|264
|384
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|46
|2791
|3.13
|21
|19
|6
|2
|144
|1435
|.895
|142
|250
|408
View Comments