THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, JAN. 9, 2020

Vancouver Canucks
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 40 Elias Pettersson 43 20 25 45 3 10 6 0 5 109 .183
F 6 Brock Boeser 43 13 27 40 1 14 5 0 2 128 .102
F 9 J.T. Miller 43 15 25 40 2 20 7 0 2 105 .143
F 53 Bo Horvat 43 12 24 36 -5 10 6 0 0 113 .106
F 70 Tanner Pearson 43 12 19 31 3 18 2 2 1 105 .114
D 43 Quinn Hughes 42 4 26 30 -6 8 3 0 1 74 .054
F 18 Jake Virtanen 43 12 12 24 0 22 3 0 4 82 .146
D 23 Alexander Edler 33 4 16 20 2 40 1 0 1 72 .056
F 17 Josh Leivo 36 7 12 19 0 4 0 0 0 69 .101
F 88 Adam Gaudette 33 8 10 18 -3 12 4 0 1 41 .195
D 57 Tyler Myers 43 4 10 14 -3 26 1 1 1 84 .048
D 8 Christopher Tanev 43 2 10 12 4 14 0 0 1 30 .067
F 20 Brandon Sutter 22 5 3 8 3 7 0 0 0 44 .114
F 26 Antoine Roussel 15 5 2 7 1 17 0 0 0 23 .217
D 51 Troy Stecher 43 2 5 7 4 26 0 0 0 48 .042
D 4 Jordie Benn 37 0 6 6 -4 17 0 0 0 50 .000
F 21 Loui Eriksson 24 3 2 5 2 8 0 0 0 27 .111
F 79 Micheal Ferland 14 1 4 5 -3 7 0 0 0 15 .067
F 59 Tim Schaller 41 4 0 4 -11 12 0 1 0 42 .095
F 83 Jay Beagle 34 1 2 3 -9 20 0 1 1 32 .031
F 64 Tyler Motte 16 2 1 3 -5 8 0 0 0 17 .118
F 47 Sven Baertschi 6 0 2 2 -2 4 0 0 0 7 .000
D 5 Oscar Fantenberg 16 1 1 2 -4 4 0 0 0 20 .050
F 44 Tyler Graovac 8 2 0 2 -2 2 2 0 0 5 .400
F 71 Zack MacEwen 8 1 1 2 3 2 0 0 0 3 .333
D 56 Guillaume Brisebois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 63 Jalen Chatfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 77 Nikolay Goldobin 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 29 Ashton Sautner 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
TEAM TOTALS 43 140 245 385 -29 350 40 5 20 1346 .104
OPPONENT TOTALS 43 133 233 366 12 382 28 4 19 1408 .094

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
25 Jacob Markstrom 30 1774 2.81 15 12 3 1 83 970 0.914 0 0 2
35 Thatcher Demko 14 801 3.07 8 4 1 0 41 423 0.903 0 0 0
75 Michael DiPietro 1 8 7.5 0 0 0 0 1 7 0.857 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 43 2611 2.91 23 16 4 1 125 1400 .906 140 245 350
OPPONENT TOTALS 43 2611 3.12 20 17 6 2 134 1340 .896 133 233 382