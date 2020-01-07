https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/Vancouver-Canucks-Stax-14955718.php
Vancouver Canucks Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, JAN. 7, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|40
|Elias Pettersson
|42
|19
|25
|44
|3
|10
|6
|0
|5
|107
|.178
|F
|9
|J.T. Miller
|42
|15
|25
|40
|2
|20
|7
|0
|2
|105
|.143
|F
|6
|Brock Boeser
|42
|13
|26
|39
|2
|14
|5
|0
|2
|126
|.103
|F
|53
|Bo Horvat
|42
|12
|23
|35
|-4
|8
|6
|0
|0
|112
|.107
|D
|43
|Quinn Hughes
|41
|4
|26
|30
|-5
|8
|3
|0
|1
|74
|.054
|F
|70
|Tanner Pearson
|42
|12
|18
|30
|5
|18
|2
|2
|1
|104
|.115
|F
|18
|Jake Virtanen
|42
|12
|12
|24
|0
|20
|3
|0
|4
|82
|.146
|D
|23
|Alexander Edler
|32
|4
|16
|20
|4
|36
|1
|0
|1
|70
|.057
|F
|17
|Josh Leivo
|36
|7
|12
|19
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|69
|.101
|F
|88
|Adam Gaudette
|32
|8
|10
|18
|-2
|12
|4
|0
|1
|39
|.205
|D
|57
|Tyler Myers
|42
|4
|10
|14
|-1
|26
|1
|1
|1
|83
|.048
|D
|8
|Christopher Tanev
|42
|2
|10
|12
|4
|14
|0
|0
|1
|29
|.069
|F
|20
|Brandon Sutter
|22
|5
|3
|8
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|44
|.114
|F
|26
|Antoine Roussel
|14
|5
|2
|7
|2
|17
|0
|0
|0
|21
|.238
|D
|51
|Troy Stecher
|42
|2
|5
|7
|6
|26
|0
|0
|0
|48
|.042
|D
|4
|Jordie Benn
|37
|0
|6
|6
|-4
|17
|0
|0
|0
|50
|.000
|F
|79
|Micheal Ferland
|14
|1
|4
|5
|-3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.067
|F
|21
|Loui Eriksson
|23
|2
|2
|4
|3
|8
|0
|0
|0
|26
|.077
|F
|59
|Tim Schaller
|40
|4
|0
|4
|-9
|12
|0
|1
|0
|40
|.100
|F
|83
|Jay Beagle
|33
|1
|2
|3
|-6
|20
|0
|1
|1
|30
|.033
|F
|64
|Tyler Motte
|15
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.154
|F
|47
|Sven Baertschi
|6
|0
|2
|2
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.000
|D
|5
|Oscar Fantenberg
|15
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|20
|.050
|F
|44
|Tyler Graovac
|8
|2
|0
|2
|-2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|.400
|F
|71
|Zack MacEwen
|8
|1
|1
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.333
|D
|56
|Guillaume Brisebois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|63
|Jalen Chatfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|77
|Nikolay Goldobin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|29
|Ashton Sautner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|42
|138
|242
|380
|-4
|340
|40
|5
|20
|1323
|.104
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|42
|124
|220
|344
|-13
|374
|26
|4
|18
|1371
|.090
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|25
|Jacob Markstrom
|29
|1737
|2.66
|15
|11
|3
|1
|77
|949
|0.919
|0
|0
|2
|35
|Thatcher Demko
|13
|779
|2.92
|8
|4
|1
|0
|38
|407
|0.907
|0
|0
|0
|75
|Michael DiPietro
|1
|8
|7.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0.857
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|42
|2551
|2.76
|23
|15
|4
|1
|116
|1363
|.910
|138
|242
|340
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|42
|2551
|3.14
|19
|17
|6
|2
|132
|1317
|.896
|124
|220
|374
