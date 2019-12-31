https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/Vancouver-Canucks-Stax-14941415.php
Vancouver Canucks Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, DEC. 31, 2019
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|40
|Elias Pettersson
|40
|18
|23
|41
|3
|10
|6
|0
|5
|104
|.173
|F
|6
|Brock Boeser
|40
|13
|25
|38
|2
|14
|5
|0
|2
|119
|.109
|F
|9
|J.T. Miller
|40
|14
|22
|36
|1
|18
|7
|0
|2
|99
|.141
|F
|53
|Bo Horvat
|40
|10
|21
|31
|-10
|6
|6
|0
|0
|103
|.097
|D
|43
|Quinn Hughes
|39
|3
|25
|28
|-6
|8
|2
|0
|1
|66
|.045
|F
|70
|Tanner Pearson
|40
|11
|16
|27
|1
|18
|2
|2
|1
|101
|.109
|F
|18
|Jake Virtanen
|40
|12
|11
|23
|1
|20
|3
|0
|4
|78
|.154
|F
|17
|Josh Leivo
|36
|7
|12
|19
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|69
|.101
|D
|23
|Alexander Edler
|30
|4
|14
|18
|1
|36
|1
|0
|1
|65
|.062
|F
|88
|Adam Gaudette
|30
|7
|10
|17
|-1
|10
|4
|0
|0
|38
|.184
|D
|57
|Tyler Myers
|40
|3
|10
|13
|-2
|24
|1
|1
|0
|82
|.037
|D
|8
|Christopher Tanev
|40
|2
|10
|12
|4
|14
|0
|0
|1
|28
|.071
|F
|20
|Brandon Sutter
|22
|5
|3
|8
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|44
|.114
|D
|51
|Troy Stecher
|40
|2
|5
|7
|4
|24
|0
|0
|0
|48
|.042
|D
|4
|Jordie Benn
|37
|0
|6
|6
|-4
|17
|0
|0
|0
|50
|.000
|F
|79
|Micheal Ferland
|14
|1
|4
|5
|-3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.067
|F
|26
|Antoine Roussel
|12
|4
|1
|5
|3
|15
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.250
|F
|59
|Tim Schaller
|38
|4
|0
|4
|-8
|12
|0
|1
|0
|40
|.100
|F
|83
|Jay Beagle
|31
|1
|2
|3
|-6
|20
|0
|1
|1
|29
|.034
|F
|21
|Loui Eriksson
|21
|2
|1
|3
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|21
|.095
|F
|64
|Tyler Motte
|13
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.182
|F
|47
|Sven Baertschi
|6
|0
|2
|2
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.000
|D
|5
|Oscar Fantenberg
|13
|1
|1
|2
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|17
|.059
|F
|44
|Tyler Graovac
|8
|2
|0
|2
|-2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|.400
|F
|71
|Zack MacEwen
|8
|1
|1
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.333
|D
|56
|Guillaume Brisebois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|63
|Jalen Chatfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|77
|Nikolay Goldobin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|29
|Ashton Sautner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|40
|129
|226
|355
|-19
|326
|39
|5
|18
|1259
|.102
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|40
|118
|210
|328
|3
|362
|25
|4
|18
|1301
|.091
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|25
|Jacob Markstrom
|27
|1617
|2.63
|13
|11
|3
|1
|71
|879
|0.919
|0
|0
|2
|35
|Thatcher Demko
|13
|779
|2.92
|8
|4
|1
|0
|38
|407
|0.907
|0
|0
|0
|75
|Michael DiPietro
|1
|8
|7.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0.857
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|40
|2431
|2.75
|21
|15
|4
|1
|110
|1293
|.909
|129
|226
|326
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|40
|2431
|3.1
|19
|15
|6
|2
|124
|1254
|.898
|118
|210
|362
