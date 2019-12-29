THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, DEC. 29, 2019

Vancouver Canucks
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 40 Elias Pettersson 39 18 23 41 2 10 6 0 5 102 .176
F 6 Brock Boeser 39 13 24 37 2 14 5 0 2 115 .113
F 9 J.T. Miller 39 14 22 36 0 18 7 0 2 95 .147
F 53 Bo Horvat 39 10 19 29 -11 6 6 0 0 103 .097
D 43 Quinn Hughes 38 3 24 27 -6 8 2 0 1 66 .045
F 70 Tanner Pearson 39 9 15 24 -1 18 2 2 1 98 .092
F 18 Jake Virtanen 39 11 10 21 1 20 2 0 3 74 .149
F 17 Josh Leivo 36 7 12 19 0 4 0 0 0 69 .101
D 23 Alexander Edler 29 4 13 17 -1 34 1 0 1 64 .063
F 88 Adam Gaudette 29 7 9 16 -1 10 4 0 0 37 .189
D 8 Christopher Tanev 39 2 10 12 3 12 0 0 1 28 .071
D 57 Tyler Myers 39 1 9 10 -2 24 0 1 0 78 .013
F 20 Brandon Sutter 22 5 3 8 3 7 0 0 0 44 .114
D 51 Troy Stecher 39 2 5 7 4 22 0 0 0 48 .042
D 4 Jordie Benn 37 0 6 6 -4 17 0 0 0 50 .000
F 79 Micheal Ferland 14 1 4 5 -3 7 0 0 0 15 .067
F 26 Antoine Roussel 11 4 1 5 3 15 0 0 0 16 .250
F 59 Tim Schaller 37 4 0 4 -7 10 0 1 0 39 .103
F 83 Jay Beagle 30 1 2 3 -5 18 0 1 1 28 .036
F 64 Tyler Motte 12 2 1 3 -1 6 0 0 0 11 .182
F 47 Sven Baertschi 6 0 2 2 -2 4 0 0 0 7 .000
F 21 Loui Eriksson 20 2 0 2 -2 8 0 0 0 19 .105
D 5 Oscar Fantenberg 12 1 1 2 2 4 0 0 0 16 .063
F 44 Tyler Graovac 8 2 0 2 -2 2 2 0 0 5 .400
F 71 Zack MacEwen 8 1 1 2 3 2 0 0 0 3 .333
D 56 Guillaume Brisebois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 63 Jalen Chatfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 77 Nikolay Goldobin 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 29 Ashton Sautner 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
TEAM TOTALS 39 124 216 340 -25 316 37 5 17 1231 .101
OPPONENT TOTALS 39 116 206 322 10 350 25 4 18 1276 .091

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
25 Jacob Markstrom 27 1617 2.63 13 11 3 1 71 879 0.919 0 0 2
35 Thatcher Demko 12 720 3.0 7 4 1 0 36 382 0.906 0 0 0
75 Michael DiPietro 1 8 7.5 0 0 0 0 1 7 0.857 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 39 2371 2.77 20 15 4 1 108 1268 .909 124 216 316
OPPONENT TOTALS 39 2371 3.08 19 14 6 2 120 1227 .899 116 206 350