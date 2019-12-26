https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/Vancouver-Canucks-Stax-14932344.php
Vancouver Canucks Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, DEC. 26, 2019
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|40
|Elias Pettersson
|38
|17
|22
|39
|0
|10
|6
|0
|4
|101
|.168
|F
|6
|Brock Boeser
|38
|13
|23
|36
|1
|12
|5
|0
|2
|112
|.116
|F
|9
|J.T. Miller
|38
|14
|21
|35
|-1
|18
|7
|0
|2
|95
|.147
|F
|53
|Bo Horvat
|38
|10
|19
|29
|-10
|6
|6
|0
|0
|102
|.098
|D
|43
|Quinn Hughes
|37
|3
|24
|27
|-7
|8
|2
|0
|1
|65
|.046
|F
|70
|Tanner Pearson
|38
|9
|15
|24
|0
|16
|2
|2
|1
|96
|.094
|F
|18
|Jake Virtanen
|38
|10
|10
|20
|0
|20
|2
|0
|3
|70
|.143
|F
|17
|Josh Leivo
|36
|7
|12
|19
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|69
|.101
|D
|23
|Alexander Edler
|28
|4
|12
|16
|-2
|34
|1
|0
|1
|63
|.063
|F
|88
|Adam Gaudette
|28
|7
|9
|16
|-2
|10
|4
|0
|0
|35
|.200
|D
|8
|Christopher Tanev
|38
|2
|10
|12
|3
|12
|0
|0
|1
|27
|.074
|D
|57
|Tyler Myers
|38
|1
|9
|10
|-2
|24
|0
|1
|0
|76
|.013
|F
|20
|Brandon Sutter
|22
|5
|3
|8
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|44
|.114
|D
|51
|Troy Stecher
|38
|2
|5
|7
|3
|22
|0
|0
|0
|47
|.043
|D
|4
|Jordie Benn
|37
|0
|6
|6
|-4
|17
|0
|0
|0
|50
|.000
|F
|79
|Micheal Ferland
|14
|1
|4
|5
|-3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.067
|F
|26
|Antoine Roussel
|10
|4
|1
|5
|2
|15
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.286
|F
|59
|Tim Schaller
|36
|4
|0
|4
|-7
|10
|0
|1
|0
|39
|.103
|F
|83
|Jay Beagle
|29
|1
|2
|3
|-4
|18
|0
|1
|1
|28
|.036
|F
|47
|Sven Baertschi
|6
|0
|2
|2
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.000
|F
|21
|Loui Eriksson
|19
|2
|0
|2
|-1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|18
|.111
|D
|5
|Oscar Fantenberg
|11
|1
|1
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|F
|44
|Tyler Graovac
|8
|2
|0
|2
|-2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|.400
|F
|71
|Zack MacEwen
|8
|1
|1
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.333
|F
|64
|Tyler Motte
|11
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.111
|D
|56
|Guillaume Brisebois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|63
|Jalen Chatfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|77
|Nikolay Goldobin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|29
|Ashton Sautner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|38
|121
|212
|333
|-30
|310
|37
|5
|16
|1205
|.100
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|38
|114
|202
|316
|15
|348
|25
|4
|18
|1225
|.093
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|25
|Jacob Markstrom
|26
|1557
|2.66
|12
|11
|3
|1
|69
|828
|0.917
|0
|0
|2
|35
|Thatcher Demko
|12
|720
|3.0
|7
|4
|1
|0
|36
|382
|0.906
|0
|0
|0
|75
|Michael DiPietro
|1
|8
|7.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0.857
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|38
|2311
|2.79
|19
|15
|4
|1
|106
|1217
|.907
|121
|212
|310
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|38
|2311
|3.08
|19
|13
|6
|2
|117
|1201
|.900
|114
|202
|348
