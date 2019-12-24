THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, DEC. 24, 2019

Vancouver Canucks
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 40 Elias Pettersson 38 17 22 39 0 10 6 0 4 101 .168
F 6 Brock Boeser 38 13 23 36 1 12 5 0 2 112 .116
F 9 J.T. Miller 38 14 21 35 -1 18 7 0 2 95 .147
F 53 Bo Horvat 38 10 19 29 -10 6 6 0 0 102 .098
D 43 Quinn Hughes 37 3 24 27 -7 8 2 0 1 65 .046
F 70 Tanner Pearson 38 9 15 24 0 16 2 2 1 96 .094
F 18 Jake Virtanen 38 10 10 20 0 20 2 0 3 70 .143
F 17 Josh Leivo 36 7 12 19 0 4 0 0 0 69 .101
D 23 Alexander Edler 28 4 12 16 -2 34 1 0 1 63 .063
F 88 Adam Gaudette 28 7 9 16 -2 10 4 0 0 35 .200
D 8 Christopher Tanev 38 2 10 12 3 12 0 0 1 27 .074
D 57 Tyler Myers 38 1 9 10 -2 24 0 1 0 76 .013
F 20 Brandon Sutter 22 5 3 8 3 7 0 0 0 44 .114
D 51 Troy Stecher 38 2 5 7 3 22 0 0 0 47 .043
D 4 Jordie Benn 37 0 6 6 -4 17 0 0 0 50 .000
F 79 Micheal Ferland 14 1 4 5 -3 7 0 0 0 15 .067
F 26 Antoine Roussel 10 4 1 5 2 15 0 0 0 14 .286
F 59 Tim Schaller 36 4 0 4 -7 10 0 1 0 39 .103
F 83 Jay Beagle 29 1 2 3 -4 18 0 1 1 28 .036
F 47 Sven Baertschi 6 0 2 2 -2 4 0 0 0 7 .000
F 21 Loui Eriksson 19 2 0 2 -1 8 0 0 0 18 .111
D 5 Oscar Fantenberg 11 1 1 2 3 4 0 0 0 14 .071
F 44 Tyler Graovac 8 2 0 2 -2 2 2 0 0 5 .400
F 71 Zack MacEwen 8 1 1 2 3 2 0 0 0 3 .333
F 64 Tyler Motte 11 1 1 2 -1 4 0 0 0 9 .111
D 56 Guillaume Brisebois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 63 Jalen Chatfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 77 Nikolay Goldobin 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 29 Ashton Sautner 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
TEAM TOTALS 38 121 212 333 -30 310 37 5 16 1205 .100
OPPONENT TOTALS 38 114 202 316 15 348 25 4 18 1225 .093

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
25 Jacob Markstrom 26 1557 2.66 12 11 3 1 69 828 0.917 0 0 2
35 Thatcher Demko 12 720 3.0 7 4 1 0 36 382 0.906 0 0 0
75 Michael DiPietro 1 8 7.5 0 0 0 0 1 7 0.857 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 38 2311 2.79 19 15 4 1 106 1217 .907 121 212 310
OPPONENT TOTALS 38 2311 3.08 19 13 6 2 117 1201 .900 114 202 348