Vancouver Canucks Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, DEC. 19, 2019
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|40
|Elias Pettersson
|35
|14
|21
|35
|-2
|8
|6
|0
|4
|94
|.149
|F
|6
|Brock Boeser
|35
|12
|20
|32
|-2
|12
|5
|0
|2
|105
|.114
|F
|9
|J.T. Miller
|35
|13
|18
|31
|-3
|18
|6
|0
|1
|88
|.148
|F
|53
|Bo Horvat
|35
|9
|18
|27
|-10
|6
|6
|0
|0
|94
|.096
|D
|43
|Quinn Hughes
|34
|2
|24
|26
|-6
|8
|1
|0
|0
|59
|.034
|F
|70
|Tanner Pearson
|35
|8
|13
|21
|0
|12
|1
|2
|1
|93
|.086
|F
|17
|Josh Leivo
|35
|7
|11
|18
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|69
|.101
|F
|18
|Jake Virtanen
|35
|9
|8
|17
|0
|18
|1
|0
|3
|65
|.138
|D
|23
|Alexander Edler
|27
|4
|11
|15
|-5
|34
|1
|0
|1
|61
|.066
|F
|88
|Adam Gaudette
|25
|7
|8
|15
|-3
|6
|4
|0
|0
|32
|.219
|D
|8
|Christopher Tanev
|35
|1
|8
|9
|2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.043
|D
|57
|Tyler Myers
|35
|1
|7
|8
|-3
|24
|0
|1
|0
|68
|.015
|F
|20
|Brandon Sutter
|22
|5
|3
|8
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|44
|.114
|D
|51
|Troy Stecher
|35
|2
|5
|7
|1
|22
|0
|0
|0
|45
|.044
|D
|4
|Jordie Benn
|35
|0
|6
|6
|-5
|15
|0
|0
|0
|49
|.000
|F
|79
|Micheal Ferland
|14
|1
|4
|5
|-3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.067
|F
|59
|Tim Schaller
|33
|4
|0
|4
|-8
|10
|0
|1
|0
|36
|.111
|F
|83
|Jay Beagle
|26
|1
|2
|3
|-5
|18
|0
|1
|1
|27
|.037
|F
|26
|Antoine Roussel
|7
|3
|0
|3
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.250
|F
|47
|Sven Baertschi
|6
|0
|2
|2
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.000
|F
|44
|Tyler Graovac
|8
|2
|0
|2
|-2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|.400
|F
|71
|Zack MacEwen
|8
|1
|1
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.333
|F
|21
|Loui Eriksson
|17
|1
|0
|1
|-3
|8
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.067
|D
|5
|Oscar Fantenberg
|8
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.077
|F
|64
|Tyler Motte
|8
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|D
|56
|Guillaume Brisebois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|63
|Jalen Chatfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|77
|Nikolay Goldobin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|29
|Ashton Sautner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|35
|108
|191
|299
|-49
|283
|33
|5
|13
|1129
|.096
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|35
|107
|189
|296
|35
|313
|23
|4
|18
|1124
|.095
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|25
|Jacob Markstrom
|23
|1376
|2.7
|9
|11
|3
|1
|62
|727
|0.915
|0
|0
|2
|35
|Thatcher Demko
|12
|720
|3.0
|7
|4
|1
|0
|36
|382
|0.906
|0
|0
|0
|75
|Michael DiPietro
|1
|8
|7.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0.857
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|35
|2130
|2.83
|16
|15
|4
|1
|99
|1116
|.905
|108
|191
|283
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|35
|2130
|3.0
|19
|11
|5
|2
|105
|1126
|.904
|107
|189
|313
