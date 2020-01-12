Vancouver 0 3 1 4
Minnesota 0 1 0 1

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Vancouver, Pettersson 21 (Miller, Hughes), 9:20 (pp). 2, Minnesota, Foligno 8 (Kunin, Brodin), 11:58. 3, Vancouver, Horvat 14 (Pearson), 12:11. 4, Vancouver, Stecher 3 (Miller), 13:23.

Third Period_5, Vancouver, Horvat 15 (Tanev), 19:54 (en).

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 9-14-7_30. Minnesota 3-9-12_24.

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 1 of 8; Minnesota 0 of 5.

Goalies_Vancouver, Markstrom 17-12-3 (24 shots-23 saves). Minnesota, Dubnyk 8-11-2 (29-26).

A_17,348 (18,064). T_2:25.

Referees_Kelly Sutherland, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Mark Shewchyk.