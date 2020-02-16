https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/VIRGINIA-64-NORTH-CAROLINA-62-15060011.php
VIRGINIA 64, NORTH CAROLINA 62
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VIRGINIA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Diakite
|32
|6-10
|3-3
|1-4
|1
|3
|15
|Huff
|20
|1-4
|0-0
|2-4
|2
|4
|2
|Clark
|37
|4-13
|2-3
|0-2
|9
|1
|10
|Key
|24
|1-5
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|2
|Woldetensae
|30
|6-12
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|18
|Morsell
|20
|4-6
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|2
|10
|Caffaro
|18
|1-1
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|1
|4
|Stattmann
|18
|1-3
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|1
|3
|Coleman
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-54
|7-8
|5-23
|14
|15
|64
Percentages: FG .444, FT .875.
3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Woldetensae 6-10, Morsell 2-2, Stattmann 1-2, Key 0-1, Diakite 0-2, Clark 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Caffaro, Diakite, Huff, Woldetensae).
Turnovers: 11 (Clark 5, Diakite 2, Key 2, Coleman, Huff).
Steals: 8 (Morsell 3, Stattmann 3, Clark, Diakite).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTH CAROLINA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anthony
|35
|7-16
|1-1
|0-3
|5
|4
|17
|Bacot
|35
|3-6
|2-2
|2-16
|0
|1
|8
|Brooks
|36
|9-14
|1-4
|3-5
|4
|3
|20
|Black
|33
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1
|0
|6
|Keeling
|33
|4-6
|3-3
|0-0
|0
|2
|11
|Platek
|19
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|0
|0
|Pierce
|9
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-50
|9-14
|6-29
|14
|11
|62
Percentages: FG .500, FT .643.
3-Point Goals: 3-10, .300 (Anthony 2-5, Brooks 1-1, Black 0-1, Platek 0-1, Pierce 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Black 2, Bacot, Pierce).
Turnovers: 13 (Bacot 5, Anthony 3, Brooks 2, Black, Pierce, Platek).
Steals: 6 (Black 3, Bacot, Brooks, Keeling).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Virginia
|28
|36
|—
|64
|North Carolina
|28
|34
|—
|62
.
