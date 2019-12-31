https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/VILLANOVA-68-XAVIER-62-14940524.php
VILLANOVA 68, XAVIER 62
Marshall 9-20 1-2 19, Carter 1-3 2-2 4, Scruggs 5-9 2-2 12, Goodin 3-5 0-2 6, Jones 5-10 2-2 12, Freemantle 3-7 0-0 6, Tandy 1-4 0-0 3, B.Moore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 7-10 62.
Bey 2-8 1-2 6, Gillespie 9-22 3-5 24, Samuels 4-8 6-7 14, Robinson-Earl 2-4 0-0 5, J.Moore 5-11 1-2 13, Swider 2-5 0-0 4, Cosby-Roundtree 1-1 0-0 2, Slater 0-3 0-0 0, Antoine 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-62 11-16 68.
Halftime_Villanova 32-25. 3-Point Goals_Xavier 1-11 (Tandy 1-4, Goodin 0-1, Scruggs 0-1, Marshall 0-5), Villanova 7-25 (Gillespie 3-10, J.Moore 2-5, Robinson-Earl 1-2, Bey 1-3, Swider 0-2, Samuels 0-3). Rebounds_Xavier 28 (Jones 10), Villanova 35 (Samuels 8). Assists_Xavier 14 (Scruggs 6), Villanova 15 (Gillespie 5). Total Fouls_Xavier 18, Villanova 15.
