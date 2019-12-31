https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/VERMONT-76-GEORGE-WASHINGTON-51-14942137.php
VERMONT 76, GEORGE WASHINGTON 51
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGE WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jack
|37
|4-8
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|3
|12
|Battle
|33
|1-5
|1-2
|2-4
|0
|1
|4
|Harris
|30
|5-13
|0-1
|3-7
|5
|3
|10
|Nelson
|30
|2-10
|0-1
|0-1
|2
|1
|4
|Potter
|28
|3-14
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|1
|6
|Toro
|22
|4-8
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|1
|8
|Paar
|11
|3-5
|1-1
|2-3
|0
|1
|7
|Stallings
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|1
|0
|Williams
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Mitola
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Sasser
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Walker
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-64
|2-5
|9-29
|9
|12
|51
Percentages: FG .344, FT .400.
3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Jack 4-6, Battle 1-2, Mitola 0-1, Harris 0-3, Potter 0-3, Nelson 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Harris 2, Battle, Jack, Potter, Toro).
Turnovers: 9 (Nelson 2, Paar 2, Potter 2, Battle, Harris, Stallings).
Steals: 5 (Potter 2, Harris, Nelson, Toro).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VERMONT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Lamb
|39
|9-15
|1-2
|1-8
|2
|0
|23
|Smith
|34
|7-16
|3-3
|0-3
|3
|2
|19
|E.Duncan
|32
|2-2
|0-0
|0-7
|5
|1
|6
|R.Duncan
|32
|5-7
|0-2
|3-9
|4
|3
|10
|Giddens
|20
|4-8
|1-2
|3-5
|1
|2
|9
|Patella
|17
|1-4
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|2
|4
|Deloney
|13
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Davis
|10
|1-5
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|3
|Adiang
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Beckett
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Garrison
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-60
|7-11
|8-37
|15
|11
|76
Percentages: FG .500, FT .636.
3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Lamb 4-6, E.Duncan 2-2, Smith 2-7, Davis 1-2, Deloney 0-1, Patella 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Lamb 3, R.Duncan 2, E.Duncan, Giddens).
Turnovers: 9 (Lamb 4, Giddens 2, Smith 2, R.Duncan).
Steals: 5 (Lamb 3, Deloney, Smith).
Technical Fouls: None.
|George Washington
|26
|25
|—
|51
|Vermont
|43
|33
|—
|76
.
