VALPARAISO 90, BRADLEY 78
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BRADLEY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Childs
|32
|6-14
|6-6
|1-6
|0
|1
|19
|Bar
|17
|0-6
|1-2
|1-7
|1
|0
|1
|Brown
|30
|6-11
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|3
|14
|Kennell
|36
|6-15
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|16
|Kingsby
|29
|3-6
|0-0
|0-0
|4
|3
|7
|Henry
|23
|4-8
|0-0
|4-5
|1
|1
|8
|Tahvanainen
|20
|3-6
|0-0
|2-2
|2
|2
|8
|Boya
|9
|1-1
|0-0
|3-4
|0
|0
|2
|Thomas
|4
|1-1
|1-2
|1-2
|1
|1
|3
|Totals
|200
|30-68
|8-10
|13-31
|14
|12
|78
Percentages: FG .441, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Kennell 4-10, Brown 2-3, Tahvanainen 2-5, Kingsby 1-2, Childs 1-3, Henry 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Boya 2, Kingsby).
Turnovers: 3 (Brown, Henry, Kingsby).
Steals: 3 (Childs, Kennell, Thomas).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VALPARAISO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|McMillan
|22
|5-8
|2-2
|0-4
|2
|3
|16
|Freeman-Liberty
|35
|6-13
|5-7
|1-7
|4
|1
|18
|Clay
|36
|3-9
|0-0
|0-4
|6
|0
|7
|Fazekas
|37
|6-8
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|17
|Kiser
|23
|3-4
|0-0
|0-4
|5
|0
|8
|Krikke
|18
|3-5
|2-2
|3-5
|1
|1
|9
|Sackey
|14
|0-2
|2-2
|0-2
|5
|2
|2
|Gordon
|13
|4-4
|1-3
|0-0
|0
|1
|13
|Morgan
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-54
|12-16
|4-27
|24
|8
|90
Percentages: FG .556, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 18-28, .643 (Fazekas 5-7, Gordon 4-4, McMillan 4-6, Kiser 2-2, Krikke 1-1, Freeman-Liberty 1-2, Clay 1-5, Sackey 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Kiser, Krikke).
Turnovers: 7 (Freeman-Liberty 2, McMillan 2, Clay, Gordon, Kiser).
Steals: 1 (Kiser).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Bradley
|42
|36
|—
|78
|Valparaiso
|36
|54
|—
|90
