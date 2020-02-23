Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
BRADLEY Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Childs 32 6-14 6-6 1-6 0 1 19
Bar 17 0-6 1-2 1-7 1 0 1
Brown 30 6-11 0-0 0-2 4 3 14
Kennell 36 6-15 0-0 1-3 1 1 16
Kingsby 29 3-6 0-0 0-0 4 3 7
Henry 23 4-8 0-0 4-5 1 1 8
Tahvanainen 20 3-6 0-0 2-2 2 2 8
Boya 9 1-1 0-0 3-4 0 0 2
Thomas 4 1-1 1-2 1-2 1 1 3
Totals 200 30-68 8-10 13-31 14 12 78

Percentages: FG .441, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Kennell 4-10, Brown 2-3, Tahvanainen 2-5, Kingsby 1-2, Childs 1-3, Henry 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Boya 2, Kingsby).

Turnovers: 3 (Brown, Henry, Kingsby).

Steals: 3 (Childs, Kennell, Thomas).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
VALPARAISO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
McMillan 22 5-8 2-2 0-4 2 3 16
Freeman-Liberty 35 6-13 5-7 1-7 4 1 18
Clay 36 3-9 0-0 0-4 6 0 7
Fazekas 37 6-8 0-0 0-1 1 0 17
Kiser 23 3-4 0-0 0-4 5 0 8
Krikke 18 3-5 2-2 3-5 1 1 9
Sackey 14 0-2 2-2 0-2 5 2 2
Gordon 13 4-4 1-3 0-0 0 1 13
Morgan 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 30-54 12-16 4-27 24 8 90

Percentages: FG .556, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 18-28, .643 (Fazekas 5-7, Gordon 4-4, McMillan 4-6, Kiser 2-2, Krikke 1-1, Freeman-Liberty 1-2, Clay 1-5, Sackey 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Kiser, Krikke).

Turnovers: 7 (Freeman-Liberty 2, McMillan 2, Clay, Gordon, Kiser).

Steals: 1 (Kiser).

Technical Fouls: None.

Bradley 42 36 78
Valparaiso 36 54 90

.