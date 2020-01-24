https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/UTAH-67-WASHINGTON-66-15000215.php
UTAH 67, WASHINGTON 66
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Carter
|32
|4-9
|2-2
|0-1
|3
|3
|10
|Stewart
|32
|6-8
|1-2
|3-7
|0
|3
|13
|McDaniels
|29
|4-10
|4-6
|1-5
|1
|5
|14
|Wright
|28
|4-6
|0-0
|1-9
|4
|5
|12
|Tsohonis
|23
|3-4
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|8
|Bey
|21
|0-1
|2-2
|0-0
|3
|2
|2
|Battle
|15
|2-5
|2-2
|0-3
|0
|2
|7
|Timmins
|12
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|4
|0
|Hardy
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-45
|11-14
|5-28
|16
|26
|66
Percentages: FG .511, FT .786.
3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Wright 4-6, Tsohonis 2-2, McDaniels 2-4, Battle 1-4, Bey 0-1, Timmins 0-1, Carter 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (McDaniels 2, Timmins, Wright).
Turnovers: 17 (Carter 5, Stewart 3, Wright 3, Bey 2, McDaniels 2, Hardy, Tsohonis).
Steals: 7 (Carter 3, Bey 2, Stewart, Wright).
Technical Fouls: McDaniels, 2:31 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Allen
|2280
|4-12
|4-9
|4-9
|2
|2
|13
|Jones
|37
|2-11
|9-10
|2-7
|9
|3
|13
|Battin
|33
|5-12
|5-5
|2-5
|0
|3
|17
|Gach
|31
|1-7
|2-2
|0-2
|2
|2
|4
|Jantunen
|21
|4-4
|2-2
|4-4
|0
|4
|10
|Carlson
|20
|2-5
|2-4
|1-2
|2
|3
|6
|Thioune
|8
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|2
|Brenchley
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|0
|Plummer
|6
|1-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|20-59
|24-32
|14-34
|15
|19
|67
Percentages: FG .339, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 3-24, .125 (Battin 2-6, Allen 1-1, Brenchley 0-1, Plummer 0-3, Gach 0-5, Jones 0-8).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Carlson).
Turnovers: 9 (Allen 3, Jones 2, Battin, Brenchley, Gach, Jantunen).
Steals: 8 (Allen 3, Carlson 2, Gach 2, Jones).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Washington
|28
|38
|—
|66
|Utah
|24
|43
|—
|67
A_9,396 (15,000).
