https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/UNC-WILMINGTON-70-WILLIAM-MARY-64-15041630.php
UNC-WILMINGTON 70, WILLIAM & MARY 64
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WILLIAM & MARY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Knight
|20
|5-10
|5-8
|1-13
|0
|4
|16
|Van Vliet
|36
|5-10
|0-0
|0-6
|1
|2
|12
|Barnes
|29
|3-6
|1-2
|0-0
|4
|2
|7
|Hamilton
|16
|0-1
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|4
|0
|Loewe
|33
|5-7
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|3
|10
|Ayesa
|22
|4-6
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|12
|Scott
|22
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|3
|2
|Blair
|16
|2-5
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|0
|5
|Hermanovskis
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-50
|6-10
|6-32
|12
|19
|64
Percentages: FG .500, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Ayesa 4-6, Van Vliet 2-6, Blair 1-3, Knight 1-4, Barnes 0-1, Loewe 0-1, Scott 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Knight 2).
Turnovers: 17 (Knight 6, Barnes 4, Hamilton 2, Loewe 2, Ayesa, Blair, Scott).
Steals: 3 (Barnes 2, Scott).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UNC-WILMINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dodd
|20
|4-4
|0-1
|3-6
|1
|5
|8
|Gadsden
|35
|4-8
|5-6
|0-2
|3
|1
|14
|Okauru
|30
|5-11
|5-7
|0-4
|3
|3
|15
|Phillips
|31
|2-7
|2-3
|0-3
|2
|4
|6
|Tolefree
|19
|3-7
|1-1
|1-2
|0
|2
|7
|Sims
|29
|1-4
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|0
|2
|Linssen
|20
|5-9
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|10
|Boggs
|16
|2-4
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|2
|8
|Totals
|200
|26-54
|15-20
|5-23
|10
|18
|70
Percentages: FG .481, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Boggs 2-4, Gadsden 1-4, Phillips 0-1, Tolefree 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Dodd 3).
Turnovers: 8 (Dodd 3, Okauru 2, Boggs, Phillips, Tolefree).
Steals: 14 (Gadsden 4, Phillips 3, Boggs 2, Okauru 2, Dodd, Linssen, Tolefree).
Technical Fouls: None.
|William & Mary
|35
|29
|—
|64
|UNC-Wilmington
|34
|36
|—
|70
A_4,155 (6,100).
View Comments