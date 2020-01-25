https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/UNC-GREENSBORO-70-SAMFORD-63-15004382.php
UNC-GREENSBORO 70, SAMFORD 63
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UNC-GREENSBORO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Massey
|30
|1-5
|2-2
|0-1
|5
|1
|4
|Miller
|30
|6-15
|2-2
|2-10
|1
|2
|17
|Hunter
|27
|5-10
|2-3
|3-5
|2
|2
|12
|Galloway
|23
|1-7
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|3
|Dickey
|22
|2-4
|0-0
|2-6
|1
|4
|4
|Allegri
|15
|3-6
|2-2
|2-3
|1
|1
|10
|Abdulsalam
|14
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|2
|Hueitt
|14
|2-7
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|6
|Ke.Langley
|12
|3-3
|3-3
|0-3
|0
|3
|12
|Leyte
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Ko.Langley
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-59
|11-12
|10-33
|13
|21
|70
Percentages: FG .407, FT .917.
3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Ke.Langley 3-3, Miller 3-5, Allegri 2-4, Hueitt 2-6, Galloway 1-6, Ko.Langley 0-1, Massey 0-3, Hunter 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Galloway 3, Dickey 2, Abdulsalam).
Turnovers: 14 (Massey 4, Miller 3, Galloway 2, Hunter 2, Allegri, Ke.Langley, Ko.Langley).
Steals: 5 (Miller 3, Hueitt, Massey).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAMFORD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Allen
|39
|4-12
|1-3
|2-9
|1
|3
|9
|Austin
|39
|4-12
|9-10
|0-4
|1
|2
|20
|Sharkey
|39
|5-8
|4-4
|0-3
|5
|3
|17
|Padgett
|35
|0-3
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|4
|0
|Dupree
|30
|4-9
|5-6
|3-5
|0
|2
|13
|Dye
|11
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|4
|Robinson
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-47
|19-23
|7-25
|9
|15
|63
Percentages: FG .404, FT .826.
3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Sharkey 3-4, Austin 3-7, Padgett 0-1, Allen 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Allen 3, Padgett 2, Dupree).
Turnovers: 16 (Sharkey 9, Allen 3, Austin 2, Dupree, Padgett).
Steals: 7 (Allen 2, Padgett 2, Austin, Robinson, Sharkey).
Technical Fouls: None.
|UNC-Greensboro
|35
|35
|—
|70
|Samford
|28
|35
|—
|63
A_503 (4,974).
