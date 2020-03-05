https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/UCF-61-SMU-58-15106343.php
UCF 61, SMU 58
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SMU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jasey
|12
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|4
|0
|Mike
|30
|4-11
|4-4
|1-4
|0
|3
|13
|Bandoumel
|34
|3-8
|2-2
|1-3
|1
|2
|8
|Davis
|34
|5-8
|2-2
|0-2
|8
|4
|13
|Jolly
|38
|4-10
|4-4
|1-3
|0
|2
|14
|Hunt
|23
|3-3
|4-4
|3-7
|1
|4
|10
|White
|14
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Chargois
|13
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|0
|Ch.Smith
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-45
|16-16
|6-24
|12
|21
|58
Percentages: FG .422, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Jolly 2-5, Davis 1-1, Mike 1-4, Chargois 0-1, White 0-2, Bandoumel 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Hunt).
Turnovers: 12 (Jolly 4, Davis 2, White 2, Bandoumel, Ch.Smith, Hunt, Mike).
Steals: 7 (Chargois 2, Davis 2, Mike 2, Bandoumel).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UCF
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Co.Smith
|27
|5-8
|9-11
|2-7
|1
|2
|19
|DeJesus
|26
|2-6
|1-1
|0-1
|2
|2
|5
|Green
|31
|4-9
|1-2
|2-3
|1
|2
|13
|Ingram
|29
|1-5
|3-5
|1-3
|3
|4
|5
|Milon
|20
|2-8
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|0
|5
|Mahan
|24
|4-6
|2-2
|1-4
|0
|2
|12
|Bertz
|22
|1-4
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|3
|2
|Diggs
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Johnson
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|0
|Doumbia
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-49
|16-21
|11-27
|12
|17
|61
Percentages: FG .388, FT .762.
3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Green 4-8, Mahan 2-4, Milon 1-6, Ingram 0-1, Johnson 0-1, DeJesus 0-2, Bertz 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Co.Smith).
Turnovers: 12 (Co.Smith 4, DeJesus 3, Diggs, Green, Ingram, Johnson, Mahan).
Steals: 4 (Bertz, Co.Smith, Diggs, Milon).
Technical Fouls: None.
|SMU
|14
|44
|—
|58
|UCF
|33
|28
|—
|61
.
