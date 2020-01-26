https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/UALR-73-SOUTH-ALABAMA-71-15004978.php
UALR 73, SOUTH ALABAMA 71
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UALR
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Nowell
|40
|7-17
|3-3
|0-3
|4
|1
|22
|Monyyong
|37
|4-5
|3-4
|1-10
|1
|2
|11
|Stulic
|33
|5-8
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|14
|Coupet
|32
|5-12
|3-3
|2-4
|3
|3
|15
|Maric
|26
|1-7
|2-4
|3-6
|1
|4
|4
|Johnson
|17
|2-3
|0-0
|2-5
|2
|4
|4
|Lottie
|11
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|2
|0
|Lukic
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|25-53
|11-14
|8-28
|14
|18
|73
Percentages: FG .472, FT .786.
3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Nowell 5-12, Stulic 4-7, Coupet 2-7, Lukic 1-1, Maric 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Monyyong 4, Johnson, Maric).
Turnovers: 10 (Monyyong 3, Stulic 2, Coupet, Johnson, Lottie, Lukic, Nowell).
Steals: 7 (Monyyong 3, Stulic 2, Coupet, Nowell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SOUTH ALABAMA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Mitchell
|37
|5-7
|5-5
|1-6
|3
|2
|17
|Ajayi
|36
|5-9
|6-6
|1-5
|3
|2
|17
|Lott
|35
|4-8
|3-4
|0-2
|3
|3
|11
|McGee
|32
|6-11
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|3
|17
|Pettway
|21
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Fox
|19
|2-4
|1-1
|0-0
|0
|1
|6
|Locure
|16
|0-3
|1-2
|0-3
|0
|3
|1
|Morris
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-46
|16-18
|2-20
|11
|15
|71
Percentages: FG .500, FT .889.
3-Point Goals: 9-16, .563 (McGee 5-9, Mitchell 2-2, Ajayi 1-1, Fox 1-2, Locure 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Ajayi, Morris).
Turnovers: 12 (Mitchell 4, McGee 3, Fox 2, Ajayi, Lott, Pettway).
Steals: 7 (Mitchell 3, Fox, Lott, McGee, Morris).
Technical Fouls: None.
|UALR
|28
|45
|—
|73
|South Alabama
|26
|45
|—
|71
A_1,934 (10,041).
