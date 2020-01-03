https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/UALR-72-TEXAS-STATE-68-14946364.php
UALR 72, TEXAS STATE 68
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS STATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Pearson
|37
|8-17
|4-4
|1-3
|3
|2
|25
|Harrell
|33
|6-12
|4-5
|0-2
|5
|3
|17
|Small
|27
|3-7
|1-4
|2-6
|1
|0
|7
|M.Davis
|26
|1-5
|0-1
|1-5
|3
|0
|2
|Asberry
|22
|4-8
|3-3
|0-2
|0
|3
|12
|Sule
|18
|1-7
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|2
|Terry
|14
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|5
|0
|Scott
|13
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|3
|0
|Tennial
|8
|1-2
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|1
|3
|Adams
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-60
|13-19
|6-27
|13
|20
|68
Percentages: FG .400, FT .684.
3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Pearson 5-9, Asberry 1-2, Harrell 1-5, M.Davis 0-1, Small 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (M.Davis, Sule).
Turnovers: 7 (Terry 2, Asberry, Harrell, Pearson, Scott, Small).
Steals: 7 (Small 2, Asberry, Harrell, Pearson, Sule, Tennial).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UALR
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Monyyong
|40
|5-9
|4-6
|0-17
|1
|2
|14
|Coupet
|36
|7-12
|1-3
|1-4
|1
|3
|15
|Lottie
|33
|3-4
|4-4
|1-2
|3
|1
|10
|Stulic
|28
|2-4
|2-3
|1-2
|0
|1
|8
|Johnson
|25
|5-8
|5-5
|2-10
|2
|4
|15
|Nowell
|25
|3-7
|0-0
|0-3
|6
|5
|7
|Palermo
|13
|1-5
|1-1
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|26-49
|17-22
|5-38
|13
|16
|72
Percentages: FG .531, FT .773.
3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Stulic 2-3, Nowell 1-2, Monyyong 0-1, Palermo 0-1, Coupet 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Monyyong 3).
Turnovers: 13 (Monyyong 4, Johnson 3, Coupet 2, Stulic 2, Lottie, Nowell).
Steals: 3 (Coupet, Nowell, Stulic).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Texas State
|39
|29
|—
|68
|UALR
|28
|44
|—
|72
A_1,082 (5,600).
