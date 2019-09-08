Toronto-Tampa Bay Runs

Rays first. Joey Wendle strikes out swinging. Tommy Pham grounds out to second base, Richard Urena to Rowdy Tellez. Austin Meadows homers to center field. Avisail Garcia pops out to Rowdy Tellez.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 1, Blue jays 0.

Blue jays second. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. walks. Randal Grichuk homers to center field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scores. Jonathan Davis called out on strikes. Brandon Drury walks. Danny Jansen pops out to shallow center field to Joey Wendle. Richard Urena called out on strikes.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 2, Rays 1.

Rays second. Ji-Man Choi walks. Travis d'Arnaud walks. Ji-Man Choi to second. Kevin Kiermaier reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Travis d'Arnaud out at second. Ji-Man Choi to third. Willy Adames reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Kevin Kiermaier to second. Ji-Man Choi out at home. Daniel Robertson triples to deep right field. Willy Adames scores. Kevin Kiermaier scores. Joey Wendle grounds out to second base, Richard Urena to Rowdy Tellez.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 3, Blue jays 2.

Rays fifth. Joey Wendle singles to right center field. Tommy Pham flies out to deep left field to Jonathan Davis. Austin Meadows singles to center field. Joey Wendle to second. Avisail Garcia doubles to deep center field. Austin Meadows to third. Joey Wendle scores. Ji-Man Choi out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Jonathan Davis. Austin Meadows scores. Travis d'Arnaud doubles to deep left center field. Avisail Garcia scores. Nate Lowe pinch-hitting for Kevin Kiermaier. Nate Lowe strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 6, Blue jays 2.

Rays seventh. Tommy Pham singles to left field. Austin Meadows reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Tommy Pham out at second. Avisail Garcia homers to center field. Austin Meadows scores. Ji-Man Choi lines out to deep center field to Teoscar Hernandez. Travis d'Arnaud strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 8, Blue jays 2.

Blue jays ninth. Rowdy Tellez doubles to deep right center field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singles to deep right center field. Rowdy Tellez scores. Randal Grichuk flies out to deep left field to Austin Meadows. Jonathan Davis singles to center field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to second. Brandon Drury flies out to deep right center field to Avisail Garcia. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to third. Danny Jansen pops out to Travis d'Arnaud.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rays 8, Blue jays 3.