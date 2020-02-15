https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/Toronto-Raptors-Stax-15058893.php
Toronto Raptors Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Siakam
|44
|35.0
|385-841
|.458
|93-257
|170-212
|.802
|1033
|23.5
|Lowry
|43
|36.5
|257-612
|.420
|123-345
|207-242
|.855
|844
|19.6
|VanVleet
|45
|36.0
|273-662
|.412
|124-313
|139-165
|.842
|809
|18.0
|Ibaka
|44
|27.2
|288-548
|.526
|55-136
|79-107
|.738
|710
|16.1
|Powell
|38
|28.2
|210-422
|.498
|77-192
|84-100
|.840
|581
|15.3
|Anunoby
|54
|29.1
|221-443
|.499
|68-183
|43-65
|.662
|553
|10.2
|Davis
|55
|17.3
|160-337
|.475
|80-191
|37-42
|.881
|437
|7.9
|Gasol
|35
|27.8
|98-231
|.424
|50-124
|26-36
|.722
|272
|7.8
|Hollis-Jefferson
|43
|19.6
|121-254
|.476
|2-16
|82-113
|.726
|326
|7.6
|Boucher
|47
|12.9
|103-223
|.462
|22-81
|69-89
|.775
|297
|6.3
|McCaw
|31
|24.1
|60-137
|.438
|21-58
|12-16
|.750
|153
|4.9
|Thomas
|24
|10.4
|39-80
|.488
|26-54
|5-7
|.714
|109
|4.5
|Ponds
|4
|2.8
|3-5
|.600
|1-2
|2-2
|1.000
|9
|2.3
|Brissett
|17
|7.5
|12-34
|.353
|3-15
|6-8
|.750
|33
|1.9
|Johnson
|17
|4.9
|8-28
|.286
|2-12
|3-4
|.750
|21
|1.2
|Hernandez
|4
|2.8
|1-5
|.200
|0-1
|2-2
|1.000
|4
|1.0
|Miller
|22
|5.3
|7-21
|.333
|5-16
|1-6
|.167
|20
|0.9
|Watson
|2
|2.5
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|1-2
|.500
|1
|0.5
|TEAM
|55
|241.8
|2246-4883
|.460
|752-1996
|968-1218
|.795
|6212
|112.9
|OPPONENTS
|55
|241.8
|2092-4873
|.429
|719-2123
|961-1254
|.766
|5864
|106.6
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Siakam
|52
|280
|332
|7.5
|152
|3.5
|122
|0
|44
|105
|39
|Lowry
|26
|178
|204
|4.7
|327
|7.6
|137
|0
|53
|125
|18
|VanVleet
|18
|150
|168
|3.7
|306
|6.8
|105
|0
|86
|104
|13
|Ibaka
|90
|262
|352
|8.0
|60
|1.4
|121
|0
|24
|85
|37
|Powell
|22
|125
|147
|3.9
|64
|1.7
|76
|0
|48
|57
|14
|Anunoby
|60
|231
|291
|5.4
|83
|1.5
|128
|0
|64
|65
|35
|Davis
|44
|149
|193
|3.5
|95
|1.7
|92
|0
|30
|54
|11
|Gasol
|29
|197
|226
|6.5
|122
|3.5
|101
|0
|28
|43
|33
|Hollis-Jefferson
|85
|126
|211
|4.9
|76
|1.8
|92
|0
|41
|41
|17
|Boucher
|81
|120
|201
|4.3
|20
|.4
|87
|0
|17
|20
|41
|McCaw
|16
|51
|67
|2.2
|70
|2.3
|48
|0
|33
|25
|4
|Thomas
|4
|29
|33
|1.4
|13
|.5
|21
|0
|7
|8
|0
|Ponds
|0
|1
|1
|.2
|2
|.5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brissett
|9
|14
|23
|1.4
|5
|.3
|18
|0
|4
|7
|1
|Johnson
|3
|15
|18
|1.1
|6
|.4
|8
|0
|3
|8
|2
|Hernandez
|2
|5
|7
|1.8
|0
|.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Miller
|1
|13
|14
|.6
|8
|.4
|11
|0
|4
|3
|2
|Watson
|0
|1
|1
|.5
|1
|.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|542
|1947
|2489
|45.3
|1410
|25.6
|1175
|0
|487
|792
|268
|OPPONENTS
|630
|1935
|2565
|46.6
|1391
|25.3
|1084
|1
|380
|938
|291
