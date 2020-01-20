AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Siakam 31 35.5 277-605 .458 71-184 114-140 .814 739 23.8
Lowry 31 37.4 190-462 .411 98-272 155-181 .856 633 20.4
VanVleet 32 36.1 194-480 .404 87-223 111-131 .847 586 18.3
Powell 31 28.8 175-341 .513 63-156 66-79 .835 479 15.5
Ibaka 32 26.5 195-388 .503 29-80 62-83 .747 481 15.0
Anunoby 41 29.9 183-367 .499 58-155 35-53 .660 459 11.2
Hollis-Jefferson 34 20.2 102-213 .479 2-13 72-95 .758 278 8.2
Davis 42 17.0 112-242 .463 54-135 30-32 .938 308 7.3
Gasol 30 28.1 78-197 .396 40-103 21-28 .750 217 7.2
Boucher 38 12.7 78-172 .453 20-63 52-71 .732 228 6.0
McCaw 21 26.7 50-114 .439 16-48 7-9 .778 123 5.9
Thomas 17 11.1 28-60 .467 21-45 5-7 .714 82 4.8
Brissett 13 8.7 11-30 .367 3-12 5-6 .833 30 2.3
Ponds 4 2.8 3-5 .600 1-2 2-2 1.000 9 2.3
Johnson 14 5.2 7-26 .269 2-12 3-4 .750 19 1.4
Hernandez 4 2.8 1-5 .200 0-1 2-2 1.000 4 1.0
Miller 21 5.5 7-20 .350 5-15 1-6 .167 20 1.0
Watson 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 42 242.4 1691-3727 .454 570-1519 743-929 .800 4695 111.8
OPPONENTS 42 242.4 1599-3754 .426 537-1612 713-937 .761 4448 105.9

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Siakam 38 194 232 7.5 111 3.6 87 0 30 81 31
Lowry 18 123 141 4.5 237 7.6 98 0 37 90 13
VanVleet 9 115 124 3.9 220 6.9 73 0 63 78 12
Powell 15 103 118 3.8 56 1.8 60 0 36 46 12
Ibaka 70 200 270 8.4 41 1.3 90 0 14 66 28
Anunoby 43 192 235 5.7 68 1.7 102 0 47 53 27
Hollis-Jefferson 76 98 174 5.1 58 1.7 70 0 32 36 14
Davis 30 112 142 3.4 79 1.9 63 0 23 44 7
Gasol 23 171 194 6.5 107 3.6 92 0 27 38 31
Boucher 72 95 167 4.4 17 .4 64 0 13 16 34
McCaw 11 38 49 2.3 53 2.5 36 0 24 22 4
Thomas 3 20 23 1.4 7 .4 15 0 4 7 0
Brissett 8 12 20 1.5 4 .3 15 0 3 4 1
Ponds 0 1 1 .2 2 .5 2 0 0 0 1
Johnson 3 12 15 1.1 4 .3 7 0 3 7 1
Hernandez 2 5 7 1.8 0 .0 6 0 1 1 0
Miller 1 13 14 .7 8 .4 11 0 4 3 2
Watson 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 422 1504 1926 45.9 1072 25.5 891 0 361 626 218
OPPONENTS 483 1483 1966 46.8 1060 25.2 827 1 292 706 230