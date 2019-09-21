Toronto-N.Y. Yankees Runs

Blue jays fourth. Cavan Biggio doubles to deep right center field. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. strikes out swinging. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singles to shallow center field. Cavan Biggio scores. Randal Grichuk pops out to Austin Romine. Teoscar Hernandez flies out to right field to Clint Frazier.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 1, Yankees 0.

Yankees fourth. Aaron Judge homers to center field. Didi Gregorius strikes out swinging. Gleyber Torres lines out to left field to Anthony Alford. Luke Voit strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 1, Yankees 1.

Blue jays fifth. Justin Smoak lines out to center field to Brett Gardner. Danny Jansen homers to center field. Richard Urena grounds out to shortstop, Didi Gregorius to Luke Voit. Anthony Alford strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 2, Yankees 1.

Yankees fifth. Brett Gardner singles to shallow infield. Clint Frazier pops out to shallow infield to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Austin Romine strikes out swinging. Tyler Wade homers to center field. Brett Gardner scores. DJ LeMahieu doubles to deep right field. Aaron Judge flies out to center field to Teoscar Hernandez.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 3, Blue jays 2.

Blue jays seventh. Randal Grichuk strikes out swinging. Teoscar Hernandez walks. Justin Smoak homers to center field. Teoscar Hernandez scores. Danny Jansen strikes out swinging. Richard Urena strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 4, Yankees 3.