THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, FEB. 27, 2020

Toronto Maple Leafs
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 34 Auston Matthews 64 43 31 74 16 8 11 0 4 259 .166
F 16 Mitchell Marner 53 15 47 62 0 14 6 0 2 133 .113
F 88 William Nylander 62 28 28 56 0 10 8 0 6 172 .163
F 91 John Tavares 57 26 30 56 -6 20 7 0 4 182 .143
D 94 Tyson Barrie 64 5 32 37 -7 16 1 0 0 160 .031
F 24 Kasperi Kapanen 63 12 23 35 1 17 0 2 2 109 .110
F 11 Zach Hyman 45 19 15 34 8 23 3 1 1 95 .200
F 15 Alexander Kerfoot 59 9 18 27 -1 32 1 0 1 85 .106
D 44 Morgan Rielly 46 3 24 27 6 22 0 0 2 122 .025
F 19 Jason Spezza 52 9 15 24 -2 18 2 0 0 67 .134
F 65 Ilya Mikheyev 39 8 15 23 7 4 0 1 1 98 .082
D 8 Jake Muzzin 53 6 17 23 12 40 0 0 1 99 .061
F 18 Andreas Johnsson 43 8 13 21 0 14 4 0 1 78 .103
D 3 Justin Holl 62 1 15 16 11 37 0 0 0 81 .012
F 47 Pierre Engvall 42 8 7 15 5 6 0 1 3 63 .127
F 33 Frederik Gauthier 55 6 5 11 -2 10 0 0 0 37 .162
D 23 Travis Dermott 50 4 5 9 12 33 0 0 1 60 .067
F 15 Dmytro Timashov 39 4 5 9 1 16 0 0 1 34 .118
D 83 Cody Ceci 54 1 7 8 8 20 0 0 1 47 .021
D 38 Rasmus Sandin 24 1 6 7 -6 8 0 0 1 19 .053
F 12 Trevor Moore 27 3 2 5 -3 4 0 0 0 41 .073
F 77 Adam Brooks 7 0 3 3 1 0 0 0 0 2 .000
F 61 Nic Petan 16 0 3 3 -4 4 0 0 0 19 .000
F 21 Nick Shore 21 2 1 3 2 12 0 0 0 7 .286
F 73 Kyle Clifford 10 1 1 2 1 18 0 0 0 13 .077
F 46 Pontus Aberg 5 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 .000
F 96 Egor Korshkov 1 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 1.000
D 37 Timothy Liljegren 8 0 1 1 -3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
F 0 Mason Marchment 4 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 .000
D 52 Martin Marincin 21 0 1 1 -1 10 0 0 0 19 .000
D 25 Kevin Gravel 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000
F 62 Denis Malgin 3 0 0 0 -2 2 0 0 0 0 .000
TEAM TOTALS 64 223 372 595 55 434 43 5 32 2113 .106
OPPONENT TOTALS 64 209 351 560 -78 424 42 7 27 2050 .102

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
31 Frederik Andersen 48 2761 2.98 26 13 6 2 137 1460 0.906 0 0 0
30 Michael Hutchinson 15 787 3.66 4 9 1 1 48 421 0.886 0 0 0
36 Jack Campbell 4 250 2.4 3 0 1 0 10 124 0.919 0 0 0
50 Kasimir Kaskisuo 1 60 6.0 0 1 0 0 6 38 0.842 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 64 3896 3.14 33 23 8 3 201 2043 .898 223 372 434
OPPONENT TOTALS 64 3896 3.28 31 25 8 0 210 2100 .894 209 351 424