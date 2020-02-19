https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/Toronto-Maple-Leafs-Stax-15067445.php
Toronto Maple Leafs Stax
Recommended Video:
THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, FEB. 19, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|34
|Auston Matthews
|61
|43
|29
|72
|14
|8
|11
|0
|4
|247
|.174
|F
|16
|Mitchell Marner
|50
|15
|45
|60
|0
|14
|6
|0
|2
|128
|.117
|F
|88
|William Nylander
|59
|26
|26
|52
|1
|8
|6
|0
|5
|168
|.155
|F
|91
|John Tavares
|54
|23
|28
|51
|-4
|20
|6
|0
|4
|172
|.134
|D
|94
|Tyson Barrie
|61
|5
|28
|33
|-7
|16
|1
|0
|0
|156
|.032
|F
|11
|Zach Hyman
|42
|18
|15
|33
|7
|21
|3
|1
|1
|87
|.207
|F
|24
|Kasperi Kapanen
|60
|11
|21
|32
|0
|10
|0
|2
|2
|102
|.108
|D
|44
|Morgan Rielly
|46
|3
|24
|27
|6
|22
|0
|0
|2
|122
|.025
|F
|15
|Alexander Kerfoot
|56
|8
|17
|25
|-1
|28
|1
|0
|1
|80
|.100
|F
|65
|Ilya Mikheyev
|39
|8
|15
|23
|7
|4
|0
|1
|1
|98
|.082
|F
|19
|Jason Spezza
|49
|9
|14
|23
|-3
|18
|2
|0
|0
|64
|.141
|F
|18
|Andreas Johnsson
|43
|8
|13
|21
|0
|14
|4
|0
|1
|78
|.103
|D
|8
|Jake Muzzin
|50
|4
|14
|18
|8
|40
|0
|0
|0
|92
|.043
|D
|3
|Justin Holl
|59
|1
|14
|15
|9
|37
|0
|0
|0
|79
|.013
|F
|47
|Pierre Engvall
|39
|7
|7
|14
|4
|6
|0
|1
|3
|60
|.117
|F
|33
|Frederik Gauthier
|52
|6
|4
|10
|-3
|10
|0
|0
|0
|37
|.162
|D
|23
|Travis Dermott
|47
|4
|5
|9
|11
|33
|0
|0
|1
|56
|.071
|F
|41
|Dmytro Timashov
|39
|4
|5
|9
|1
|16
|0
|0
|1
|34
|.118
|D
|83
|Cody Ceci
|54
|1
|7
|8
|8
|20
|0
|0
|1
|47
|.021
|D
|38
|Rasmus Sandin
|21
|1
|6
|7
|-3
|6
|0
|0
|1
|19
|.053
|F
|12
|Trevor Moore
|27
|3
|2
|5
|-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|41
|.073
|F
|77
|Adam Brooks
|7
|0
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|61
|Nic Petan
|16
|0
|3
|3
|-4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.000
|F
|21
|Nick Shore
|21
|2
|1
|3
|2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.286
|F
|73
|Kyle Clifford
|7
|1
|1
|2
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|F
|46
|Pontus Aberg
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|96
|Egor Korshkov
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1.000
|D
|37
|Timothy Liljegren
|7
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|20
|Mason Marchment
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|D
|52
|Martin Marincin
|19
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|18
|.000
|F
|20
|Kenny Agostino
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|29
|Jeremy Bracco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|32
|Tyler Gaudet
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|25
|Kevin Gravel
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|45
|Teemu Kivihalme
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|61
|212
|351
|563
|50
|406
|40
|5
|30
|2034
|.104
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|61
|200
|338
|538
|-73
|390
|40
|7
|26
|1950
|.103
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|31
|Frederik Andersen
|45
|2582
|2.97
|24
|12
|6
|1
|128
|1360
|0.906
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Michael Hutchinson
|15
|787
|3.66
|4
|9
|1
|1
|48
|421
|0.886
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Jack Campbell
|4
|1451
|2.4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|10
|124
|0.919
|0
|0
|0
|50
|Kasimir Kaskisuo
|1
|60
|6.0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|38
|0.842
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|61
|3716
|3.15
|31
|22
|8
|2
|192
|1943
|.897
|212
|351
|406
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|61
|3716
|3.26
|30
|23
|8
|0
|199
|2021
|.896
|200
|338
|390
View Comments