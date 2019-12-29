https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/Toronto-Maple-Leafs-Stax-14937486.php
Toronto Maple Leafs Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, DEC. 29, 2019
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|34
|Auston Matthews
|40
|26
|20
|46
|14
|6
|6
|0
|3
|144
|.181
|F
|16
|Mitchell Marner
|29
|10
|26
|36
|2
|10
|4
|0
|1
|76
|.132
|F
|88
|William Nylander
|40
|16
|17
|33
|2
|8
|4
|0
|2
|108
|.148
|F
|91
|John Tavares
|33
|15
|18
|33
|-3
|10
|3
|0
|3
|105
|.143
|D
|44
|Morgan Rielly
|40
|3
|22
|25
|7
|22
|0
|0
|2
|109
|.028
|F
|65
|Ilya Mikheyev
|39
|8
|15
|23
|7
|4
|0
|1
|1
|98
|.082
|F
|24
|Kasperi Kapanen
|40
|9
|12
|21
|-2
|6
|0
|2
|1
|67
|.134
|D
|94
|Tyson Barrie
|40
|4
|16
|20
|-4
|10
|1
|0
|0
|105
|.038
|F
|18
|Andreas Johnsson
|30
|6
|10
|16
|2
|14
|4
|0
|1
|66
|.091
|F
|11
|Zach Hyman
|21
|9
|6
|15
|8
|6
|2
|1
|1
|50
|.180
|F
|19
|Jason Spezza
|28
|5
|10
|15
|-4
|12
|1
|0
|0
|33
|.152
|F
|15
|Alexander Kerfoot
|35
|6
|8
|14
|-1
|22
|1
|0
|1
|53
|.113
|D
|8
|Jake Muzzin
|38
|3
|10
|13
|8
|34
|0
|0
|0
|69
|.043
|D
|3
|Justin Holl
|38
|1
|10
|11
|11
|23
|0
|0
|0
|49
|.020
|F
|47
|Pierre Engvall
|18
|4
|4
|8
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|26
|.154
|F
|33
|Frederik Gauthier
|36
|4
|4
|8
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|26
|.154
|F
|41
|Dmytro Timashov
|28
|3
|5
|8
|1
|10
|0
|0
|1
|22
|.136
|D
|83
|Cody Ceci
|40
|1
|6
|7
|6
|12
|0
|0
|1
|35
|.029
|D
|23
|Travis Dermott
|27
|3
|3
|6
|5
|21
|0
|0
|1
|36
|.083
|F
|42
|Trevor Moore
|22
|3
|2
|5
|-1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|36
|.083
|F
|61
|Nic Petan
|16
|0
|3
|3
|-4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.000
|F
|21
|Nick Shore
|21
|2
|1
|3
|2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.286
|D
|38
|Rasmus Sandin
|6
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|46
|Pontus Aberg
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|20
|Kenny Agostino
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|29
|Jeremy Bracco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|77
|Adam Brooks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|25
|Kevin Gravel
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|37
|Timothy Liljegren
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|52
|Martin Marincin
|8
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|40
|141
|231
|372
|59
|278
|26
|5
|20
|1356
|.104
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|40
|129
|216
|345
|-75
|256
|28
|4
|17
|1301
|.099
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|31
|Frederik Andersen
|31
|1856
|2.72
|19
|8
|4
|1
|84
|974
|0.914
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Michael Hutchinson
|9
|491
|4.03
|2
|5
|1
|0
|33
|283
|0.883
|0
|0
|0
|50
|Kasimir Kaskisuo
|1
|60
|6.0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|38
|0.842
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|40
|2432
|3.08
|21
|14
|5
|1
|123
|1295
|.901
|141
|231
|278
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|40
|2432
|3.35
|19
|16
|5
|0
|134
|1349
|.896
|129
|216
|256
