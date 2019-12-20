THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, DEC. 20, 2019

Toronto Maple Leafs
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 34 Auston Matthews 35 21 15 36 6 6 5 0 2 128 .164
F 16 Mitchell Marner 24 6 20 26 0 6 3 0 0 61 .098
F 91 John Tavares 28 13 12 25 0 10 1 0 3 84 .155
F 88 William Nylander 35 11 13 24 -1 8 2 0 0 92 .120
D 44 Morgan Rielly 35 3 20 23 4 20 0 0 2 90 .033
F 65 Ilya Mikheyev 35 6 13 19 7 4 0 1 1 85 .071
F 24 Kasperi Kapanen 35 8 10 18 -3 6 0 2 1 55 .145
F 18 Andreas Johnsson 30 6 10 16 2 14 4 0 1 66 .091
D 94 Tyson Barrie 35 3 12 15 -8 6 1 0 0 91 .033
D 8 Jake Muzzin 34 3 10 13 4 24 0 0 0 64 .047
F 19 Jason Spezza 24 4 8 12 -3 12 1 0 0 30 .133
F 15 Alexander Kerfoot 30 6 5 11 -1 20 1 0 1 48 .125
D 3 Justin Holl 33 1 9 10 9 18 0 0 0 37 .027
F 33 Frederik Gauthier 31 4 4 8 1 10 0 0 0 25 .160
F 11 Zach Hyman 16 6 2 8 3 4 1 1 1 38 .158
F 41 Dmytro Timashov 23 3 5 8 4 8 0 0 1 19 .158
D 83 Cody Ceci 35 1 6 7 7 12 0 0 1 33 .030
D 23 Travis Dermott 22 3 2 5 8 9 0 0 1 31 .097
F 47 Pierre Engvall 13 1 4 5 2 0 0 1 1 15 .067
F 42 Trevor Moore 21 3 2 5 -1 4 0 0 0 36 .083
F 61 Nic Petan 16 0 3 3 -4 4 0 0 0 19 .000
F 21 Nick Shore 21 2 1 3 2 12 0 0 0 7 .286
D 38 Rasmus Sandin 6 0 2 2 0 2 0 0 0 5 .000
F 46 Pontus Aberg 3 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000
F 77 Adam Brooks 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 25 Kevin Gravel 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000
D 37 Timothy Liljegren 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 52 Martin Marincin 7 0 0 0 -1 4 0 0 0 6 .000
TEAM TOTALS 35 114 189 303 37 229 19 5 16 1169 .098
OPPONENT TOTALS 35 110 182 292 -52 207 25 3 16 1143 .096

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
31 Frederik Andersen 28 1676 2.5 17 8 3 1 70 874 0.92 0 0 0
30 Michael Hutchinson 7 369 4.55 0 5 1 0 28 225 0.876 0 0 0
50 Kasimir Kaskisuo 1 60 6.0 0 1 0 0 6 38 0.842 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 35 2129 2.97 17 14 4 1 104 1137 .904 114 189 229
OPPONENT TOTALS 35 2129 3.09 18 13 4 0 108 1163 .902 110 182 207