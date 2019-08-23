Toronto-L.A. Dodgers Runs

Blue jays second. Randal Grichuk singles to shallow center field. Billy McKinney singles to right field. Randal Grichuk to second. Danny Jansen grounds out to shallow infield, Kenta Maeda to Max Muncy. Billy McKinney to second. Randal Grichuk to third. Derek Fisher grounds out to shallow center field, Kike Hernandez to Max Muncy. Billy McKinney to third. Randal Grichuk scores. Jacob Waguespack called out on strikes.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 1, Dodgers 0.

Blue jays sixth. Cavan Biggio grounds out to shallow infield, Kenta Maeda to Max Muncy. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homers to center field. Rowdy Tellez strikes out swinging. Randal Grichuk strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 2, Dodgers 0.

Dodgers ninth. Max Muncy walks. Justin Turner lines out to right field to Randal Grichuk. Cody Bellinger doubles to deep right field. Max Muncy to third. Corey Seager doubles to deep right field. Cody Bellinger scores. Max Muncy scores. Kike Hernandez singles to center field. Corey Seager scores.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 3, Blue jays 2.