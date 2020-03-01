Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
TEXAS TECH (17-10) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Brewer 16 3-5 0-0 3-7 0 5 6
Gordon 39 7-17 11-12 1-11 0 1 30
Adams 34 8-19 0-0 1-4 1 4 20
Carr 40 6-16 6-8 1-9 8 4 19
Johnson 22 3-7 0-0 1-1 2 1 6
Dillard 4 0-0 0-0 1-3 0 0 0
Jackson 20 1-2 3-3 0-1 3 4 5
Tucker 25 0-3 1-2 0-3 0 3 1
Team 0 0-0 0-0 4-8 0 0 0
Totals 200 28-69 21-25 12-47 14 22 87

Percentages: FG 4.580, FT .840.

3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Gordon 5-12, Adams 4-10, Carr 1-6, Johnson 0-1, Tucker 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Brewer 1, Tucker 1)

Turnovers: 19 (Carr 7, Gordon 3, Adams 3, Brewer 2, Johnson 2, Tucker 2)

Steals: 8 (Gordon 2, Johnson 2, Tucker 2, Carr 1, Jackson 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
TCU (20-7) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Akomolafe 27 4-6 1-2 3-4 0 5 9
Bradley 25 5-12 0-0 0-5 1 3 14
Heard 35 9-19 8-14 1-6 7 4 28
Ray 40 5-14 4-4 0-5 1 3 16
Woods 40 4-9 2-3 3-6 6 4 10
Berry 13 2-4 0-0 0-2 0 2 4
Hellessey 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Morris 8 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Crain 8 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
Team 0 0-0 0-0 1-6 0 0 0
Totals 200 30-69 15-23 8-34 15 22 83

Percentages: FG 43.478, FT .652.

3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Bradley 4-10, Heard 2-4, Ray 2-9, Woods 0-1, Berry 0-1, Hellessey 0-1, Crain 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Ray 3, Woods 1)

Turnovers: 15 (Akomolafe 4, Heard 3, Woods 3, Berry 2, Bradley 1, Ray 1, Morris 1)

Steals: 12 (Bradley 4, Heard 2, Woods 2, Akomolafe 1, Ray 1, Hellessey 1, Morris 1)

Technical Fouls: None

TCU 17 13 23 30 83
Texas Tech 17 22 26 22 87

A_4,204

Officials_Maj Forsberg, Bryan Enterline, Amy Bonner