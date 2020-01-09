Texas A&M-CC 73, Stephen F. Austin 72
P.Smith 2-5 6-6 12, Lampkins 4-6 0-0 11, M.Smith 3-5 2-2 9, Talton-Thomas 2-5 2-2 8, Lewis 5-7 0-0 11, Schmidt 3-5 1-2 7, Hairston 3-5 0-0 7, Hunte 1-2 2-2 4, Francois 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 25-43 13-14 73.
Harris 6-15 8-13 24, Kensmil 4-7 2-3 10, Ware 1-5 6-6 8, Comeaux 2-8 1-2 6, Johnson 2-6 0-0 5, Bain 2-2 0-1 4, Kachelries 4-7 0-0 9, Solomon 1-2 2-2 4, Daniels 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 23-56 19-27 72.
Halftime_Texas A&M-CC 39-30. 3-Point Goals_Texas A&M-CC 10-17 (Lampkins 3-5, P.Smith 2-3, Talton-Thomas 2-4, Lewis 1-1, M.Smith 1-1, Hairston 1-2, Hunte 0-1), Stephen F. Austin 7-14 (Harris 4-6, Comeaux 1-2, Johnson 1-2, Kachelries 1-3, Ware 0-1). Rebounds_Texas A&M-CC 21 (Lewis 5), Stephen F. Austin 24 (Harris 6). Assists_Texas A&M-CC 15 (P.Smith 5), Stephen F. Austin 16 (Kensmil, Ware, Comeaux 4). Total Fouls_Texas A&M-CC 23, Stephen F. Austin 16. A_822 (7,203).