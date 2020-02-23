Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
TENNESSEE (18-9) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Brown 31 1-7 3-4 5-10 0 1 5
Burrell 26 5-14 1-3 4-9 3 2 12
Davis 34 9-23 0-0 4-10 3 4 18
Key 16 1-2 2-4 4-7 0 3 4
Massengill 26 1-5 1-2 0-2 3 2 3
Harris 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
McCoy 17 0-4 1-1 0-2 2 1 1
Kushkituah 9 2-2 1-2 2-2 0 2 5
Horston 30 7-16 2-3 2-4 5 3 16
Rennie 10 1-3 0-0 0-1 0 1 3
Team 0 0-0 0-0 1-3 0 0 0
Totals 200 27-76 11-19 22-50 16 19 67

Percentages: FG 35.526, FT .579.

3-Point Goals: 2-15, .133 (Burrell 1-3, Rennie 1-3, Brown 0-3, Davis 0-3, Massengill 0-1, Horston 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 6 (Key 2, Massengill 2, Brown 1, Davis 1)

Turnovers: 14 (Burrell 4, Davis 2, Key 2, Kushkituah 2, Horston 2, Brown 1, Massengill 1)

Steals: 9 (Key 2, Massengill 2, Horston 2, Brown 1, Davis 1, Kushkituah 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
VANDERBILT (13-14) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Fasoula 36 8-13 2-3 4-13 2 3 18
Love 32 4-15 0-0 1-5 2 1 8
Newby 9 0-0 2-4 0-0 1 5 2
Cambridge 35 4-11 2-6 0-6 5 2 11
Hall 35 7-13 4-4 0-7 1 2 20
Chambers 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Smith 18 1-3 0-0 2-3 0 2 2
Carter 26 1-6 0-0 0-3 0 1 2
Washington 6 0-1 0-0 1-2 0 2 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 4-6 0 0 0
Totals 200 25-62 10-17 12-45 11 19 63

Percentages: FG 4.323, FT .588.

3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Hall 2-5, Cambridge 1-4, Smith 0-1, Carter 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Fasoula 1)

Turnovers: 20 (Love 4, Cambridge 4, Hall 3, Carter 3, Newby 2, Fasoula 1, Smith 1, Washington 1, 1)

Steals: 5 (Cambridge 3, Love 1, Hall 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Vanderbilt 14 19 14 16 63
Tennessee 18 20 13 16 67

A_9,636

Officials_Laura Morris, Timothy Daly, Michael McConnell