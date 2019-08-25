Tampa Bay-Baltimore Runs

Orioles first. Jonathan Villar grounds out to second base, Eric Sogard to Ji-Man Choi. Hanser Alberto grounds out to first base to Ji-Man Choi. Trey Mancini singles to right center field. Anthony Santander singles to right field. Trey Mancini to second. Renato Nunez singles to shallow center field. Anthony Santander to second. Trey Mancini scores. DJ Stewart strikes out swinging.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Orioles 1, Rays 0.

Orioles third. Jonathan Villar called out on strikes. Hanser Alberto singles to third base. Trey Mancini walks. Anthony Santander singles to left field. Trey Mancini to second. Renato Nunez doubles to deep left center field, advances to 3rd. Anthony Santander scores. Trey Mancini scores. DJ Stewart singles to left field. Renato Nunez scores. Pedro Severino flies out to deep left center field to Kevin Kiermaier.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 4, Rays 0.

Rays fourth. Austin Meadows singles to left center field. Ji-Man Choi reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Austin Meadows out at second. Avisail Garcia reaches on error. Ji-Man Choi to third. Throwing error by Richie Martin. Kevin Kiermaier singles to right center field. Avisail Garcia to second. Ji-Man Choi scores. Willy Adames walks. Kevin Kiermaier to second. Avisail Garcia to third. Joey Wendle grounds out to shortstop. Willy Adames out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Orioles 4, Rays 1.

Orioles fourth. Stevie Wilkerson strikes out swinging. Richie Martin pops out to shallow left field to Willy Adames. Jonathan Villar homers to center field. Rio Ruiz doubles to deep right center field. Trey Mancini is intentionally walked. Anthony Santander singles to shallow left field. Trey Mancini to second. Rio Ruiz scores. Renato Nunez called out on strikes.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Orioles 6, Rays 1.

Rays fifth. Mike Zunino walks. Eric Sogard grounds out to first base, Jonathan Villar to Dylan Bundy. Mike Zunino to second. Tommy Pham doubles to left field. Mike Zunino scores. Austin Meadows singles to left field. Tommy Pham to third. Ji-Man Choi out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to DJ Stewart. Tommy Pham scores. Avisail Garcia singles to left center field. Austin Meadows to third. Kevin Kiermaier grounds out to shallow right field, Jonathan Villar to Trey Mancini.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Orioles 6, Rays 3.

Orioles fifth. DJ Stewart doubles to deep center field. Pedro Severino lines out to deep right field to Avisail Garcia. DJ Stewart to third. Stevie Wilkerson out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Avisail Garcia. DJ Stewart scores. Richie Martin grounds out to first base to Ji-Man Choi.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 7, Rays 3.

Orioles seventh. Anthony Santander homers to left field. Renato Nunez singles to second base. DJ Stewart singles to right field. Renato Nunez to second. Pedro Severino strikes out swinging. Stevie Wilkerson called out on strikes. Richie Martin flies out to deep right field to Mike Brosseau.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Orioles 8, Rays 3.