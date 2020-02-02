Recommended Video:

Tampa Bay 0 1 2 3
San Jose 0 0 0 0

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 23 (Shattenkirk, Sergachev), 4:04.

Third Period_2, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 24 (Point, Stamkos), 17:57. 3, Tampa Bay, Palat 14 (Cirelli), 19:43 (en).

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 13-8-14_35. San Jose 2-18-10_30.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 4; San Jose 0 of 3.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, McElhinney 6-6-2 (30 shots-30 saves). San Jose, Dell 9-10-2 (34-32).

A_17,562 (17,562). T_2:23.

Referees_Frederick L'Ecuyer, Dan O'Halloran. Linesmen_Kory Nagy, Bryan Pancich.