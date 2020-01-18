https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/TOWSON-69-JAMES-MADISON-61-14986658.php
TOWSON 69, JAMES MADISON 61
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|JAMES MADISON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Lewis
|37
|2-11
|1-2
|1-7
|7
|2
|7
|Banks
|33
|10-19
|1-1
|5-8
|0
|4
|27
|Parker
|33
|2-5
|0-0
|0-2
|5
|3
|5
|Wooden
|25
|2-9
|1-2
|2-2
|0
|1
|5
|Jacobs
|21
|0-4
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|2
|0
|Wilson
|21
|3-11
|0-2
|2-10
|0
|1
|6
|Christmas
|13
|2-8
|2-2
|2-5
|0
|1
|6
|Harvey
|10
|1-2
|3-5
|1-1
|0
|3
|5
|Pinkard
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-70
|8-14
|15-38
|13
|18
|61
Percentages: FG .314, FT .571.
3-Point Goals: 9-30, .300 (Banks 6-9, Lewis 2-8, Parker 1-4, Jacobs 0-1, Christmas 0-3, Wooden 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Christmas, Lewis).
Turnovers: 10 (Parker 5, Jacobs 2, Banks, Lewis, Wooden).
Steals: 5 (Banks 4, Parker).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TOWSON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Fobbs
|36
|7-15
|6-6
|0-5
|1
|0
|21
|Betrand
|30
|5-11
|5-5
|2-4
|2
|2
|16
|Sanders
|27
|5-7
|5-5
|1-7
|1
|2
|15
|Gray
|26
|1-4
|2-3
|2-8
|2
|0
|4
|Gibson
|23
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|4
|2
|Dottin
|19
|1-4
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|0
|4
|Tunstall
|15
|2-4
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|2
|4
|Thompson
|12
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|4
|0
|Timberlake
|12
|1-4
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|23-54
|20-21
|7-38
|11
|14
|69
Percentages: FG .426, FT .952.
3-Point Goals: 3-18, .167 (Betrand 1-4, Timberlake 1-4, Fobbs 1-6, Gibson 0-1, Tunstall 0-1, Gray 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Gray 2).
Turnovers: 12 (Sanders 4, Dottin 3, Betrand 2, Fobbs, Gibson, Thompson).
Steals: 4 (Gibson, Thompson, Timberlake, Tunstall).
Technical Fouls: None.
|James Madison
|18
|43
|—
|61
|Towson
|22
|47
|—
|69
A_1,320 (5,250).
View Comments