TEXAS TECH 87, IOWA ST. 57
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS TECH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Holyfield
|28
|3-4
|4-4
|1-3
|0
|3
|10
|Edwards
|35
|7-10
|3-3
|1-5
|4
|2
|19
|McCullar
|29
|2-5
|2-3
|3-11
|0
|4
|6
|Moretti
|34
|3-6
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|2
|9
|Ramsey
|31
|11-22
|1-2
|0-5
|7
|4
|25
|Shannon
|22
|3-6
|1-1
|1-2
|2
|5
|7
|Savrasov
|7
|2-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|5
|Benson
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Tchewa
|5
|0-0
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Nadolny
|3
|1-1
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|4
|Totals
|200
|32-56
|17-19
|8-31
|15
|22
|87
Percentages: FG .571, FT .895.
3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Edwards 2-4, Ramsey 2-5, Savrasov 1-1, Moretti 1-4, Holyfield 0-1, Shannon 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Holyfield 4, McCullar, Shannon).
Turnovers: 11 (Edwards 3, Holyfield 2, Moretti 2, McCullar, Nadolny, Ramsey, Shannon).
Steals: 10 (Shannon 5, Ramsey 2, Edwards, McCullar, Moretti).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|IOWA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jacobson
|25
|1-5
|4-7
|4-10
|1
|2
|6
|Young
|29
|5-6
|6-6
|3-5
|1
|3
|16
|Bolton
|34
|5-11
|1-1
|0-1
|2
|5
|13
|Jackson
|18
|1-3
|1-2
|2-2
|0
|5
|4
|Nixon
|39
|4-15
|0-1
|0-0
|2
|1
|9
|Lewis
|24
|3-8
|2-2
|1-3
|2
|2
|8
|Grill
|13
|0-2
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|Conditt
|11
|0-2
|1-2
|2-3
|0
|3
|1
|Griffin
|7
|0-1
|0-2
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-53
|15-23
|14-28
|8
|23
|57
Percentages: FG .358, FT .652.
3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Bolton 2-3, Jackson 1-2, Nixon 1-5, Lewis 0-1, Grill 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Conditt 2, Lewis).
Turnovers: 15 (Nixon 5, Bolton 4, Lewis 4, Conditt, Jackson).
Steals: 5 (Jacobson 2, Bolton, Conditt, Nixon).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Texas Tech
|51
|36
|—
|87
|Iowa St.
|35
|22
|—
|57
.
