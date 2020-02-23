Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
TEXAS TECH Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Holyfield 28 3-4 4-4 1-3 0 3 10
Edwards 35 7-10 3-3 1-5 4 2 19
McCullar 29 2-5 2-3 3-11 0 4 6
Moretti 34 3-6 2-2 0-1 2 2 9
Ramsey 31 11-22 1-2 0-5 7 4 25
Shannon 22 3-6 1-1 1-2 2 5 7
Savrasov 7 2-2 0-0 1-2 0 1 5
Benson 6 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Tchewa 5 0-0 2-2 1-1 0 0 2
Nadolny 3 1-1 2-2 0-0 0 1 4
Totals 200 32-56 17-19 8-31 15 22 87

Percentages: FG .571, FT .895.

3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Edwards 2-4, Ramsey 2-5, Savrasov 1-1, Moretti 1-4, Holyfield 0-1, Shannon 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Holyfield 4, McCullar, Shannon).

Turnovers: 11 (Edwards 3, Holyfield 2, Moretti 2, McCullar, Nadolny, Ramsey, Shannon).

Steals: 10 (Shannon 5, Ramsey 2, Edwards, McCullar, Moretti).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
IOWA ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jacobson 25 1-5 4-7 4-10 1 2 6
Young 29 5-6 6-6 3-5 1 3 16
Bolton 34 5-11 1-1 0-1 2 5 13
Jackson 18 1-3 1-2 2-2 0 5 4
Nixon 39 4-15 0-1 0-0 2 1 9
Lewis 24 3-8 2-2 1-3 2 2 8
Grill 13 0-2 0-0 1-3 0 1 0
Conditt 11 0-2 1-2 2-3 0 3 1
Griffin 7 0-1 0-2 1-1 0 1 0
Totals 200 19-53 15-23 14-28 8 23 57

Percentages: FG .358, FT .652.

3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Bolton 2-3, Jackson 1-2, Nixon 1-5, Lewis 0-1, Grill 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Conditt 2, Lewis).

Turnovers: 15 (Nixon 5, Bolton 4, Lewis 4, Conditt, Jackson).

Steals: 5 (Jacobson 2, Bolton, Conditt, Nixon).

Technical Fouls: None.

Texas Tech 51 36 87
Iowa St. 35 22 57

.