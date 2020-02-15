https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/TEXAS-A-M-74-GEORGIA-69-15059565.php
TEXAS A&M 74, GEORGIA 69
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGIA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Camara
|22
|3-5
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|5
|6
|Hammonds
|35
|6-9
|2-3
|2-7
|3
|5
|15
|Edwards
|28
|2-7
|0-0
|0-4
|3
|4
|6
|Harris
|17
|0-1
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|Wheeler
|3
|2-6
|4-5
|3-5
|7
|3
|9
|Crump
|20
|3-8
|2-2
|1-5
|0
|1
|11
|Fagan
|12
|3-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|8
|Gresham
|11
|0-3
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Peake
|8
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Howard
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Brown
|1
|3-5
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|1
|8
|Totals
|200
|24-52
|12-14
|10-33
|14
|23
|69
Percentages: FG .462, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Crump 3-7, Fagan 2-3, Edwards 2-7, Hammonds 1-3, Wheeler 1-3, Brown 0-1, Harris 0-1, Peake 0-1, Gresham 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Edwards 2).
Turnovers: 20 (Wheeler 5, Edwards 4, Camara 3, Harris 3, Hammonds 2, Brown, Crump, Fagan).
Steals: 6 (Harris 2, Brown, Crump, Fagan, Peake).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS A&M
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Miller
|33
|5-11
|11-14
|2-10
|0
|3
|21
|Nebo
|28
|5-5
|2-4
|2-4
|0
|5
|12
|Gordon
|13
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|0
|Mitchell
|36
|4-9
|3-5
|0-1
|3
|2
|13
|Flagg
|30
|4-11
|1-2
|3-4
|4
|2
|11
|Jackson
|27
|3-6
|4-4
|1-4
|4
|2
|11
|Chandler
|22
|2-4
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|6
|Aku
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Gultekin
|5
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|0
|French
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-51
|21-29
|9-28
|14
|15
|74
Percentages: FG .451, FT .724.
3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Chandler 2-2, Flagg 2-7, Mitchell 2-7, Jackson 1-2, French 0-1, Miller 0-1, Gordon 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Nebo).
Turnovers: 11 (Flagg 3, Jackson 3, Miller 3, Nebo 2).
Steals: 10 (Jackson 3, Chandler 2, Miller 2, Mitchell 2, Nebo).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Georgia
|38
|31
|—
|69
|Texas A&M
|29
|45
|—
|74
.
