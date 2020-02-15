Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
GEORGIA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Camara 22 3-5 0-0 2-5 1 5 6
Hammonds 35 6-9 2-3 2-7 3 5 15
Edwards 28 2-7 0-0 0-4 3 4 6
Harris 17 0-1 0-0 1-3 0 1 0
Wheeler 3 2-6 4-5 3-5 7 3 9
Crump 20 3-8 2-2 1-5 0 1 11
Fagan 12 3-4 0-0 0-1 0 0 8
Gresham 11 0-3 2-2 0-1 0 1 2
Peake 8 1-3 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
Howard 4 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
Brown 1 3-5 2-2 1-2 0 1 8
Totals 200 24-52 12-14 10-33 14 23 69

Percentages: FG .462, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Crump 3-7, Fagan 2-3, Edwards 2-7, Hammonds 1-3, Wheeler 1-3, Brown 0-1, Harris 0-1, Peake 0-1, Gresham 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Edwards 2).

Turnovers: 20 (Wheeler 5, Edwards 4, Camara 3, Harris 3, Hammonds 2, Brown, Crump, Fagan).

Steals: 6 (Harris 2, Brown, Crump, Fagan, Peake).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
TEXAS A&M Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Miller 33 5-11 11-14 2-10 0 3 21
Nebo 28 5-5 2-4 2-4 0 5 12
Gordon 13 0-2 0-0 0-0 2 0 0
Mitchell 36 4-9 3-5 0-1 3 2 13
Flagg 30 4-11 1-2 3-4 4 2 11
Jackson 27 3-6 4-4 1-4 4 2 11
Chandler 22 2-4 0-0 0-3 0 1 6
Aku 5 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Gultekin 5 0-2 0-0 1-1 1 0 0
French 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 23-51 21-29 9-28 14 15 74

Percentages: FG .451, FT .724.

3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Chandler 2-2, Flagg 2-7, Mitchell 2-7, Jackson 1-2, French 0-1, Miller 0-1, Gordon 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Nebo).

Turnovers: 11 (Flagg 3, Jackson 3, Miller 3, Nebo 2).

Steals: 10 (Jackson 3, Chandler 2, Miller 2, Mitchell 2, Nebo).

Technical Fouls: None.

Georgia 38 31 69
Texas A&M 29 45 74

