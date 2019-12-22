https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/TEXAS-A-M-64-OREGON-ST-49-14925009.php
TEXAS A&M 64, OREGON ST. 49
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OREGON ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Thompson
|36
|2-8
|0-0
|0-6
|5
|4
|4
|Tinkle
|35
|6-14
|7-11
|1-4
|1
|3
|21
|Reichle
|30
|2-10
|0-1
|1-3
|3
|4
|5
|Kelley
|28
|4-7
|1-1
|0-3
|0
|3
|9
|Hollins
|17
|0-2
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|2
|0
|Miller-Moore
|14
|4-5
|0-1
|3-5
|0
|1
|8
|Hunt
|13
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|2
|Lucas
|11
|0-4
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|0
|Silva
|11
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|0
|Vernon
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-57
|8-14
|6-29
|11
|23
|49
Percentages: FG .333, FT .571.
3-Point Goals: 3-21, .143 (Tinkle 2-4, Reichle 1-7, Hollins 0-2, Hunt 0-2, Lucas 0-3, Thompson 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Kelley, Thompson, Tinkle).
Turnovers: 13 (Tinkle 4, Thompson 3, Hollins 2, Reichle 2, Hunt, Kelley).
Steals: 7 (Tinkle 3, Miller-Moore 2, Lucas, Reichle).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS A&M
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Nebo
|33
|5-5
|5-8
|3-7
|2
|3
|15
|Gordon
|31
|3-12
|2-2
|1-3
|2
|1
|9
|Miller
|31
|1-3
|0-3
|4-13
|2
|3
|2
|Jackson
|28
|3-7
|7-11
|0-6
|2
|2
|13
|Chandler
|25
|2-6
|1-3
|2-4
|3
|0
|7
|Flagg
|23
|5-8
|1-2
|1-5
|2
|4
|13
|Mitchell
|14
|1-6
|2-2
|0-4
|0
|0
|5
|French
|9
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Aku
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-49
|18-31
|11-43
|14
|16
|64
Percentages: FG .408, FT .581.
3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Flagg 2-4, Chandler 2-5, Gordon 1-5, Mitchell 1-6, French 0-1, Jackson 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Nebo 8).
Turnovers: 15 (Chandler 3, Miller 3, Nebo 3, Flagg 2, Gordon 2, French, Jackson).
Steals: 4 (Jackson 2, Gordon, Miller).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Oregon St.
|30
|19
|—
|49
|Texas A&M
|22
|42
|—
|64
.
