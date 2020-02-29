Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
TEXAS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Hamm 29 4-6 1-2 2-6 2 3 9
K.Jones 23 1-2 1-2 0-1 1 1 4
Coleman 35 2-8 2-2 0-3 0 1 6
A.Jones 39 8-14 3-4 0-4 1 2 22
Ramey 27 4-9 2-2 0-3 1 3 12
Cunningham 22 3-3 0-0 0-5 1 2 8
Williams 13 1-2 1-2 0-2 1 0 4
Baker 11 1-2 0-0 2-3 0 3 3
Hepa 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 24-46 10-14 4-27 7 17 68

Percentages: FG .522, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (A.Jones 3-8, Cunningham 2-2, Ramey 2-4, Williams 1-1, Baker 1-2, K.Jones 1-2, Coleman 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Hamm).

Turnovers: 13 (A.Jones 4, Hamm 3, Ramey 3, Baker 2, Williams).

Steals: 5 (Cunningham 2, K.Jones, Ramey, Williams).

Technical Fouls: coach Shaka Smart, 2:45 first.

FG FT Reb
TEXAS TECH Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Holyfield 28 1-2 1-3 1-2 0 3 3
Edwards 29 2-11 0-0 0-3 1 3 5
McCullar 32 5-6 1-1 0-2 0 2 12
Moretti 38 3-9 2-2 0-1 1 1 11
Ramsey 36 4-13 4-4 0-4 6 2 13
Shannon 20 4-8 1-1 2-5 1 2 10
Clarke 14 1-2 2-2 2-5 1 0 4
Benson 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 20-51 11-13 5-22 10 13 58

Percentages: FG .392, FT .846.

3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Moretti 3-7, McCullar 1-2, Shannon 1-2, Edwards 1-5, Ramsey 1-5).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Holyfield, Ramsey).

Turnovers: 9 (Holyfield 3, Moretti 3, Edwards 2, Clarke).

Steals: 3 (Clarke, Holyfield, Ramsey).

Technical Fouls: None.

Texas 30 38 68
Texas Tech 37 21 58

.