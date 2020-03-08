https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/TCU-77-West-Virginia-63-15114136.php
TCU 77, West Virginia 63
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TCU (22-7)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Akomolafe
|23
|1-5
|0-0
|2-5
|3
|4
|2
|Bradley
|27
|4-10
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|8
|Heard
|32
|9-14
|6-9
|0-6
|5
|3
|26
|Ray
|32
|6-15
|4-4
|1-6
|2
|3
|18
|Woods
|32
|2-5
|3-5
|3-4
|6
|4
|7
|Berry
|23
|3-8
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|1
|8
|Hellessey
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Morris
|17
|4-6
|0-0
|2-6
|0
|0
|8
|Obinma
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Crain
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|0
|Payne
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|4-8
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-63
|13-18
|12-44
|19
|19
|77
Percentages: FG 46.032, FT .722.
3-Point Goals: 6-20, .3 (Heard 2-4, Ray 2-6, Berry 2-6, Bradley 0-3, Woods 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Ray 1, Morris 1)
Turnovers: 15 (Heard 7, Woods 4, Akomolafe 1, Bradley 1, Ray 1, Berry 1)
Steals: 9 (Bradley 3, Heard 2, Akomolafe 1, Woods 1, Berry 1, Morris 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WEST VIRGINIA (17-12)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Niblack
|26
|7-11
|1-5
|0-0
|1
|2
|15
|Norris
|25
|2-2
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|3
|4
|Martin
|34
|8-21
|0-2
|1-3
|3
|2
|17
|Rudd
|17
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Smith
|33
|2-11
|1-2
|0-0
|4
|2
|7
|Martinez
|19
|4-6
|0-0
|3-8
|0
|2
|8
|Ejiofor
|10
|1-2
|0-0
|5-8
|1
|1
|2
|Deans
|15
|1-5
|1-2
|1-1
|2
|3
|3
|Gondrezick
|21
|2-10
|1-2
|1-4
|3
|1
|7
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|4-10
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-71
|4-13
|16-41
|15
|16
|63
Percentages: FG 38.028, FT .308.
3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Smith 2-5, Gondrezick 2-5, Martin 1-10, Rudd 0-1, Deans 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 5 (Norris 3, Niblack 1, Martin 1)
Turnovers: 14 (Niblack 3, Norris 2, Rudd 2, Smith 2, Martin 1, Martinez 1, Ejiofor 1, Deans 1, Gondrezick 1)
Steals: 7 (Martin 2, Deans 2, Smith 1, Martinez 1, Ejiofor 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|TCU
|23
|18
|21
|15
|—
|77
|West Virginia
|16
|14
|15
|18
|—
|63
A_2,680
Officials_Amy Bonner, Brian Garland, Doug Knight
