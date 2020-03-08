Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
TCU (22-7) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Akomolafe 23 1-5 0-0 2-5 3 4 2
Bradley 27 4-10 0-0 0-1 0 1 8
Heard 32 9-14 6-9 0-6 5 3 26
Ray 32 6-15 4-4 1-6 2 3 18
Woods 32 2-5 3-5 3-4 6 4 7
Berry 23 3-8 0-0 0-5 2 1 8
Hellessey 1 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Morris 17 4-6 0-0 2-6 0 0 8
Obinma 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Crain 8 0-0 0-0 0-1 1 3 0
Payne 4 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 4-8 0 0 0
Totals 200 29-63 13-18 12-44 19 19 77

Percentages: FG 46.032, FT .722.

3-Point Goals: 6-20, .3 (Heard 2-4, Ray 2-6, Berry 2-6, Bradley 0-3, Woods 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Ray 1, Morris 1)

Turnovers: 15 (Heard 7, Woods 4, Akomolafe 1, Bradley 1, Ray 1, Berry 1)

Steals: 9 (Bradley 3, Heard 2, Akomolafe 1, Woods 1, Berry 1, Morris 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
WEST VIRGINIA (17-12) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Niblack 26 7-11 1-5 0-0 1 2 15
Norris 25 2-2 0-0 1-6 0 3 4
Martin 34 8-21 0-2 1-3 3 2 17
Rudd 17 0-3 0-0 0-1 1 0 0
Smith 33 2-11 1-2 0-0 4 2 7
Martinez 19 4-6 0-0 3-8 0 2 8
Ejiofor 10 1-2 0-0 5-8 1 1 2
Deans 15 1-5 1-2 1-1 2 3 3
Gondrezick 21 2-10 1-2 1-4 3 1 7
Team 0 0-0 0-0 4-10 0 0 0
Totals 200 27-71 4-13 16-41 15 16 63

Percentages: FG 38.028, FT .308.

3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Smith 2-5, Gondrezick 2-5, Martin 1-10, Rudd 0-1, Deans 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Norris 3, Niblack 1, Martin 1)

Turnovers: 14 (Niblack 3, Norris 2, Rudd 2, Smith 2, Martin 1, Martinez 1, Ejiofor 1, Deans 1, Gondrezick 1)

Steals: 7 (Martin 2, Deans 2, Smith 1, Martinez 1, Ejiofor 1)

Technical Fouls: None

TCU 23 18 21 15 77
West Virginia 16 14 15 18 63

A_2,680

Officials_Amy Bonner, Brian Garland, Doug Knight