TCU 73, Kansas 59
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TCU (11-3)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Obinma
|9
|1-6
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|2
|2
|Bradley
|29
|3-7
|2-4
|0-2
|0
|1
|10
|Heard
|36
|5-13
|9-10
|1-6
|7
|1
|19
|Ray
|39
|9-14
|2-2
|0-8
|2
|0
|26
|Woods
|30
|3-7
|3-4
|0-4
|3
|3
|9
|Akomolafe
|28
|2-3
|1-2
|2-5
|2
|3
|5
|Berry
|16
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|2
|Morris
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|0
|Crain
|10
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-55
|17-22
|6-35
|15
|12
|73
Percentages: FG 43.636, FT .773.
3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (Ray 6-8, Bradley 2-4, Heard 0-3, Woods 0-2, Crain 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 8 (Ray 4, Akomolafe 2, Obinma 1, Heard 1)
Turnovers: 17 (Heard 6, Ray 3, Obinma 2, Berry 2, Bradley 1, Woods 1, Akomolafe 1)
Steals: 13 (Ray 5, Heard 4, Obinma 2, Bradley 1, Akomolafe 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KANSAS (11-3)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|de Carvalho
|35
|0-4
|0-0
|3-9
|0
|0
|0
|Helgren
|29
|1-2
|0-0
|3-7
|1
|3
|2
|Franklin
|36
|5-12
|0-0
|0-2
|6
|2
|11
|Mitchell
|21
|7-11
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|4
|16
|Thomas
|33
|6-17
|1-2
|0-2
|3
|5
|14
|Merriweather
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|0
|Kersgieter
|30
|5-13
|2-6
|1-5
|2
|1
|16
|Ramalho
|10
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-62
|3-8
|11-35
|12
|17
|59
Percentages: FG 38.710, FT .375.
3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Kersgieter 4-8, Mitchell 2-3, Franklin 1-2, Thomas 1-6, de Carvalho 0-2, Ramalho 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Helgren 1, Merriweather 1)
Turnovers: 21 (Mitchell 6, Franklin 4, Thomas 4, Kersgieter 3, Ramalho 2, Helgren 1, Merriweather 1)
Steals: 9 (Franklin 3, Thomas 2, Kersgieter 2, Helgren 1, Merriweather 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Kansas
|16
|16
|16
|11
|—
|59
|TCU
|18
|19
|14
|22
|—
|73
A_2,590
Officials_Brenda Pantoja, Bill Larance, Chaney Muench