TCU 54, Kansas St. 52
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TCU (19-5)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Akomolafe
|18
|1-3
|0-2
|4-7
|0
|3
|2
|Bradley
|30
|0-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Heard
|32
|9-22
|6-9
|0-5
|3
|4
|25
|Ray
|35
|4-9
|2-3
|0-5
|1
|4
|11
|Woods
|31
|2-12
|3-3
|0-1
|3
|2
|7
|Berry
|26
|1-2
|3-4
|1-8
|0
|0
|5
|Hellessey
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Morris
|10
|0-4
|2-2
|2-2
|0
|2
|2
|Obinma
|6
|1-1
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|2
|2
|Crain
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Payne
|3
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-61
|16-23
|12-42
|7
|17
|54
Percentages: FG 29.508, FT .696.
3-Point Goals: 2-14, .143 (Heard 1-4, Ray 1-3, Bradley 0-1, Woods 0-4, Berry 0-1, Hellessey 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Ray 1, Berry 1, Obinma 1)
Turnovers: 11 (Woods 3, Akomolafe 2, Bradley 1, Heard 1, Ray 1, Berry 1, Obinma 1, Payne 1)
Steals: 9 (Akomolafe 3, Ray 2, Morris 2, Heard 1, Berry 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KANSAS ST. (12-12)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Beard
|25
|6-10
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|13
|Williams
|39
|3-10
|3-4
|3-13
|5
|4
|9
|Lee
|33
|10-14
|2-4
|4-17
|0
|0
|22
|Carr
|23
|0-8
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|2
|2
|Harris
|39
|2-15
|0-0
|0-8
|1
|4
|4
|Chapman
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Macke
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Ebert
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Simmons
|24
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|2
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-61
|7-10
|8-42
|13
|13
|52
Percentages: FG 36.066, FT .700.
3-Point Goals: 1-13, .077 (Beard 1-1, Carr 0-6, Harris 0-4, Simmons 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 8 (Lee 6, Williams 2)
Turnovers: 14 (Lee 3, Harris 3, Simmons 3, Beard 2, Williams 1, Ebert 1, 1)
Steals: 2 (Williams 1, Carr 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|TCU
|6
|11
|23
|14
|—
|54
|Kansas St.
|12
|12
|17
|11
|—
|52
A_3,268
Officials_Amy Bonner, Bryan Enterline, Maj Forsberg
