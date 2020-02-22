Recommended Video:

St. Louis 2 2 1 5
Dallas 0 0 1 1

First Period_1, St. Louis, Steen 7 (Parayko, Kyrou), 5:48. 2, St. Louis, Perron 24 (Thomas, Parayko), 17:18.

Second Period_3, St. Louis, Kyrou 3 (Thomas), 2:24. 4, St. Louis, Schwartz 20 (O'Reilly, Dunn), 4:45.

Third Period_5, St. Louis, Parayko 7 (Schwartz, O'Reilly), 2:27. 6, Dallas, Oleksiak 3 (Benn), 16:27.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 10-11-2_23. Dallas 6-7-6_19.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 1; Dallas 0 of 4.

Goalies_St. Louis, Allen 9-6-3 (19 shots-18 saves). Dallas, Bishop 21-13-4 (13-9), Dallas, Khudobin 14-7-2 (10-9).

A_18,532 (18,532). T_2:17.

Referees_Frederick L'Ecuyer, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Mark Shewchyk.