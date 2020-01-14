https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/St-Louis-4-Anaheim-1-14972799.php
St. Louis 4, Anaheim 1
|Anaheim
|1
|0
|0
|—
|1
|St. Louis
|1
|2
|1
|—
|4
First Period_1, St. Louis, Steen 3 (Bortuzzo, Schenn), 7:53. 2, Anaheim, Comtois 5, 15:23.
Second Period_3, St. Louis, Bozak 11 (MacEachern, Thomas), 2:21. 4, St. Louis, Schwartz 16 (Schenn, Pietrangelo), 9:41 (pp).
Third Period_5, St. Louis, Barbashev 7, 10:29.
Shots on Goal_Anaheim 5-10-6_21. St. Louis 5-22-7_34.
Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 2; St. Louis 1 of 1.
Goalies_Anaheim, Gibson 13-19-3 (34 shots-30 saves). St. Louis, Allen 8-3-3 (21-20).
A_18,096 (19,150). T_2:17.
Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Greg Devorski.
