St. Francis (Pa.) 93, No. 2 CCSU 69
Blackmon 0-0 0-0 28, Braxton 0-0 0-0 12, Gaskins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 0-0 0-0 40.
Ayangma 0-2 1-3 1, Baker 4-10 6-6 15, Coleman 2-3 0-0 4, Krishnan 2-7 3-5 7, Marshall 0-0 0-0 0, Newkirk 0-3 0-0 0, Olamuyiwa 0-0 0-0 0, Outlaw 6-9 4-5 16, Reed 3-8 0-0 8, Rowe 1-6 0-0 2, Segwai 0-0 0-0 0, Tennyson 1-4 0-0 3, Wallace 3-6 0-0 6, Wilson 3-5 1-2 7. Totals 25-63 15-21 69.
Halftime_St. Francis (Pa.) 51-33. 3-Point Goals_St. Francis (Pa.) 0-0 (), CCSU 4-15 (Reed 2-5, Tennyson 1-3, Baker 1-5, Newkirk 0-1, Rowe 0-1). Fouled Out_Coleman. Rebounds_St. Francis (Pa.) 8 (Blackmon 8), CCSU 24 (Ayangma 4). Assists_St. Francis (Pa.) 8 (Gaskins 8), CCSU 4 (Baker, Coleman, Marshall, Reed 1). Total Fouls_St. Francis (Pa.) 0, CCSU 19.
