G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Zappe,Houston Baptist 9 465 2,959 328.8
Virgil,Southeastern La. 7 283 2,206 315.1
Eppler,Northwestern St. 8 409 2,414 301.8
Smith,Central Ark. 8 356 2,337 292.1
Orgeron,McNeese 9 384 2,417 268.6
Copeland,UIW 8 354 2,110 263.8
Self,SFA 8 383 2,101 262.6
Hoy,Lamar University 8 351 2,011 251.4
Fourcade,Nicholls St. 8 289 1,988 248.5
Anthony,Abilene Christian 9 349 2,109 234.3

Scoring
G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg
James,Abilene Christian 9 0 0 0 108 12.0
Garcia,Houston Baptist 9 42 15 17 83 9.2
Ruiz,SFA 8 19 16 21 67 8.4
Zepeda,Abilene Christian 9 37 11 17 69 7.7
Giffen,Lamar University 8 21 13 19 60 7.5
Gums,Nicholls St. 8 0 0 0 60 7.5
Broussard,Southeastern La. 7 34 6 7 50 7.1
Ray,Central Ark. 8 25 10 11 54 6.8
Ratzlaff,Houston Baptist 9 0 0 0 60 6.7
Blackman,Central Ark. 8 0 0 0 50 6.3
Philio,UIW 8 0 0 0 50 6.3
Fourcade,Nicholls St. 8 0 0 0 48 6.0
Hoy,Lamar University 8 0 0 0 48 6.0
Shorts,Northwestern St. 8 0 0 0 48 6.0
Sutton,McNeese 9 0 0 0 54 6.0
West,Northwestern St. 8 0 0 0 48 6.0
Williams,Sam Houston St. 9 0 0 0 54 6.0
Winningha,Central Ark. 8 0 0 0 48 6.0

Leading Rushers
G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
James,Abilene Christian 9 153 751 14 83.4
Williams,Sam Houston St. 9 159 697 9 77.4
Ward,SFA 7 125 471 1 67.3
Beek,Houston Baptist 9 115 598 4 66.4
Gums,Nicholls St. 8 103 512 9 64.0
Brown,UIW 8 89 501 1 62.6
Mack,McNeese 9 127 558 4 62.0

Leading Passers
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts
Virgil,Southeastern La. 7 260 172 8 2,170 14 147.9
Smith,Central Ark. 8 316 205 8 2,414 20 144.9
Zappe,Houston Baptist 9 428 288 12 2,947 29 141.9
Fourcade,Nicholls St. 8 198 135 7 1,614 6 139.6
Orgeron,McNeese 9 272 154 7 2,015 19 136.8
Copeland,UIW 8 295 179 6 2,092 17 135.2
Eppler,Northwestern St. 8 365 236 8 2,365 19 131.9
Anthony,Abilene Christian 9 317 202 5 2,062 15 130.8
Hoy,Lamar University 8 230 138 4 1,611 8 126.8
Brock,Sam Houston St. 9 206 105 8 1,323 9 111.6

Receptions Per Game
G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
Shorts,Northwestern St. 8 77 734 9.6
Sterns,Houston Baptist 9 84 669 9.3
Ratzlaff,Houston Baptist 9 62 791 6.9
Clark,Abilene Christian 9 61 550 6.8
Winningha,Central Ark. 8 50 814 6.3
Fink,Abilene Christian 9 54 697 6.0
Turner,Southeastern La. 7 41 465 5.9
Williams,UIW 6 35 514 5.8
Sutton,McNeese 9 51 789 5.7
Davis,Northwestern St. 8 45 550 5.6
Blackman,Central Ark. 8 39 286 4.9
Stewart,Sam Houston St. 9 43 751 4.8
Begue,McNeese 9 41 607 4.6
Williams,Southeastern La. 6 26 234 4.3

Receiving Yards Per Game
G Ct ReYd RecYD
Winningha,Central Ark. 8 50 814 101.8
Shorts,Northwestern St. 8 77 734 91.8
Ratzlaff,Houston Baptist 9 62 791 87.9
Sutton,McNeese 9 51 789 87.7
Williams,UIW 6 35 514 85.7
Stewart,Sam Houston St. 9 43 751 83.4
Mitchell,Southeastern La. 7 28 584 83.4
Fink,Abilene Christian 9 54 697 77.4
Sterns,Houston Baptist 9 84 669 74.3
Hudson,Central Ark. 8 32 567 70.9
Davis,Northwestern St. 8 45 550 68.8
Begue,McNeese 9 41 607 67.4
Turner,Southeastern La. 7 41 465 66.4
Gipson,SFA 8 29 525 65.6

Interceptions Per Game
G InG Yds TD IPG
Lawson,Lamar University 7 4 86 0 .6
Jimmerson,UIW 8 4 76 0 .5
Rochell,Central Ark. 8 4 34 0 .5
McCoy,McNeese 7 3 3 0 .4
Preston,UIW 7 3 21 0 .4
McCollum,Sam Houston St. 8 3 26 1 .4
Dunn,McNeese 9 3 12 0 .3
Stapp,Abilene Christian 9 3 55 0 .3
Jordan,Southeastern La. 7 2 162 2 .3
Jones,SFA 8 2 104 2 .3
Murray,Sam Houston St. 8 2 0 0 .3
Norwood,Lamar University 8 2 39 1 .3
Otis,UIW 8 2 33 0 .3
Pitre,UIW 8 2 66 1 .3

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Lawson,Lamar University 7 12 167 13.9
Sterns,Houston Baptist 9 11 84 7.6
Smith,UIW 8 12 83 6.9
Bentley,SFA 8 23 156 6.8
Hudson,Central Ark. 8 12 33 2.8

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Brito,Houston Baptist 9 22 657 29.9
Myers,Central Ark. 8 18 438 24.3
Smith,UIW 8 10 223 22.3
Gipson,SFA 8 16 345 21.6
Ward,Northwestern St. 8 23 478 20.8
Wanza,Lamar University 7 10 202 20.2
Adeyi,Sam Houston St. 9 11 206 18.7
Skinner,McNeese 8 12 214 17.8
Nunez,Southeastern La. 7 9 111 12.3

Punting
G Punts Avg
McRobert,Sam Houston St. 9 65 43.8
Patterson,Houston Baptist 9 43 42.3
Raborn,McNeese 9 59 42.2
Quick,SFA 8 46 40.7
Pastorell,Northwestern St. 8 42 39.9
Wallace,Central Ark. 8 44 39.8
Jones,Nicholls St. 7 33 39.4
Balcomb,UIW 8 40 38.5
Laryea,Abilene Christian 9 47 38.3
Carmona,Lamar University 8 38 35.9

Field Goals
G FG FGA Pct PG
Ruiz,SFA 8 16 21 .000 2.00
Garcia,Houston Baptist 9 15 17 .000 1.67
Giffen,Lamar University 8 13 19 .000 1.63
Ray,Central Ark. 8 10 11 .000 1.25
Zepeda,Abilene Christian 9 11 17 .000 1.22
Broussard,Southeastern La. 7 6 7 .000 .86
Mohr,UIW 8 6 12 .000 .75
Raborn,McNeese 9 5 6 .000 .56
Jones,Nicholls St. 6 3 4 .000 .50

All-Purpose Runners
G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg
Wanza,Lamar University 7 373 273 0 202 0 134 848 121.14
Brito,Houston Baptist 9 0 416 0 657 0 60 1,073 119.22
Mitchell,Southeastern La. 7 70 584 20 112 0 46 786 112.29
Gipson,SFA 8 23 525 0 345 0 52 893 111.63
Beek,Houston Baptist 9 598 221 0 171 0 149 990 110.00
James,Abilene Christian 9 751 237 0 0 0 178 988 109.78
Winningha,Central Ark. 8 0 814 0 0 0 50 814 101.75
Ward,SFA 7 471 225 0 0 0 146 696 99.43