Recommended Video:

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Celtic 26 23 1 2 77 15 70
Rangers 25 19 3 3 60 16 60
Aberdeen 26 11 8 7 33 29 41
Motherwell 26 13 2 11 35 34 41
Livingston FC 26 10 7 9 38 34 37
Hibernian Edinburgh 26 8 9 9 37 41 33
Kilmarnock 26 9 5 12 27 33 32
St. Johnstone 26 7 10 9 25 44 31
Ross County 27 6 8 13 26 54 26
St Mirren FC 26 5 7 14 21 35 22
Hamilton Academical 27 4 8 15 28 50 20
Hearts 27 3 10 14 27 49 19

___

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Hamilton Academical 1, Aberdeen 3

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Celtic 5, Hearts 0

Hibernian Edinburgh 3, Ross County 0

Kilmarnock 2, Rangers 1

Livingston FC 2, St Mirren FC 1

St. Johnstone 2, Motherwell 1

Saturday, Feb. 15

Hearts 2, Hamilton Academical 2

Motherwell vs. St Mirren FC ppd.

Ross County 1, St. Johnstone 1

Sunday, Feb. 16

Aberdeen (Scotland) vs. Celtic (Scotland), 1200 GMT

Rangers vs. Livingston FC ppd.

Kilmarnock (Scotland) vs. Hibernian Edinburgh (Scotland), 1630 GMT

Friday, Feb. 21

St Mirren FC (Scotland) vs. Hearts (Scotland), 1945 GMT

Saturday, Feb. 22

Aberdeen (Scotland) vs. Ross County (Scotland), 1500 GMT

Hamilton Academical (Scotland) vs. Motherwell (Scotland), 1500 GMT

Hibernian Edinburgh (Scotland) vs. Livingston FC (Scotland), 1500 GMT

Sunday, Feb. 23

St. Johnstone (Scotland) vs. Rangers (Scotland), 1330 GMT

Celtic (Scotland) vs. Kilmarnock (Scotland), 1500 GMT